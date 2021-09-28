Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

As of September 28, 2021, the Beijing Subway added a few more things to its list of items passengers cannot carry into stations.

Passengers are no longer permitted to carry any form of electric mobility equipment, according to the subway’s official WeChat account. This includes electric bicycles, foldable electric bicycles, electric scooters, electric balance bikes, etc. Exceptions are made for electric wheelchairs which some passengers may require due to disability.

Zhao Xincun, deputy head of Sihui station on Line 1, told Beijing Daily that too many commuters bring electric mobility equipment into subway stations. The problem tends to exist more in suburban areas compared with the city center.

Most subway stations in Beijing are located nearby designated parking areas for electric bikes.

The notice inside Jintaixizhao Station on Line 10 informs passengers of the new rule. Image via Alistair Baker-Brian/That's



Inside Jintaixizhao Station on Line 10, a notice had already been posted informing passengers of the new rule.

Passengers are already prohibited from bringing a number of items into subway stations. These include pets (guide dogs are exempt), aerosols, inflated balloons and more.

Like on every other subway network in the Chinese mainland, commuters in Beijing are subject to a security check upon entering the station which involves putting bags through an x-ray machine, among other things.

[Cover image via Alistair Baker-Brian/That's]

