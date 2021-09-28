Shanghai Says It is Not About to Suffer From a Power Blackout

State Power Shanghai Company has dismissed as incorrect a post being shared on social media platforms with claims that the city is about to suffer a widespread blackout, reports Shine.

Instead, they announced there will be planned power outage from September 27 to October 3. Planned outage is routine work of the power department, with the purpose of carrying out maintenance of equipment.

Currently, the overall power supply in Shanghai is stable and reliable, the firm reassured the public, and is able to meet the demand of both residents and enterprises.

It comes as the country struggles with energy shortages, with Goldman Sachs becoming the latest company to cut its growth forecast for China, reports the BBC.

The banking giant now expects the world's second largest economy to expand by 7.8% this year, down from its previous prediction of 8.2%.

The firm says major industrial output cuts caused by power outages add "significant downside pressures." It estimates as much as 44% of China's industrial activity has been affected.

The energy shortage has now spread to residential, with homes in Northeast China experiencing unannounced power cuts in the past few days.



[Cover image via Wiki Commons]

