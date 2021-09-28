  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Says It is Not About to Suffer From a Power Blackout

By Ned Kelly, September 28, 2021

0 0

State Power Shanghai Company has dismissed as incorrect a post being shared on social media platforms with claims that the city is about to suffer a widespread blackout, reports Shine.

Instead, they announced there will be planned power outage from September 27 to October 3. Planned outage is routine work of the power department, with the purpose of carrying out maintenance of equipment.

Currently, the overall power supply in Shanghai is stable and reliable, the firm reassured the public, and is able to meet the demand of both residents and enterprises.

It comes as the country struggles with energy shortages, with Goldman Sachs becoming the latest company to cut its growth forecast for China, reports the BBC.

The banking giant now expects the world's second largest economy to expand by 7.8% this year, down from its previous prediction of 8.2%.

The firm says major industrial output cuts caused by power outages add "significant downside pressures." It estimates as much as 44% of China's industrial activity has been affected.

The energy shortage has now spread to residential, with homes in Northeast China experiencing unannounced power cuts in the past few days.

[Cover image via Wiki Commons]

more news

Timeless Grandeur: The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan Staycation

Timeless Grandeur: The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan Staycation

What else would you expect from a hotel built in John Jacob Astor IV's vision?

Shanghai School News Roundup: September 2021

Shanghai School News Roundup: September 2021

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

82 Shanghai Attractions Offering Half-Price Admission This Week

82 Shanghai Attractions Offering Half-Price Admission This Week

Mid-Autumn Festival plans sorted.

This Day in History: Old Shanghai’s Biggest Ever Gangster Heist

The life and crimes of Elly 'the Swiss' Wilder.

Shanghai Reports 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

One case in Pudong and one in Songjiang.

Shanghai's Pudong Airport Outbreak Traced to Overseas Sources

The Chinese mainland recorded just one new local COVID-19 cases on Monday.

2 More New Local COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Shanghai

Both patients are workers at Pudong International Airport.

New Shanghai Local Case Caught Delta Strain from Overseas Source

The virus was found to be highly similar to a recent imported case.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

17 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2021 Guangzhou Guide

Will China's New COVID-19 Vaccine Work Against the Delta Strain?

Robert Cousins Appointed General Manager of Niccolo Suzhou

Annual China Ugliest Building Survey is Underway

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

China Celebrates Return of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

China Celebrates Return of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

Shanghai Says It is Not About to Suffer From a Power Blackout

Shanghai Says It is Not About to Suffer From a Power Blackout

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives