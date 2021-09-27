  1. home
12 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This October Holiday

By Sponsored, September 27, 2021

Xianju National Park Thrones of the Old Gods & Glass Bridge

491708787.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Chinese lore has it that Xianju National Park, or God’s Land, is the place where the celestial beings live, each with their own isolated throne. Famous for its amazing mountains, cliffs, beautiful plateaus, deep ravines and waterfalls, it is the largest volcanic rhyolite landform in the world. Created 120 million years ago from enormous volcanic eruptions, the strange and dramatic landscape is as ancient as the dinosaurs. This trip also takes in Lingjiangyuan Forest Park, which you can view from a new high-altitude glass bridge 189 meters above the forest floor.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Tour

Tibet-Joy.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mt. Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier plus take a far view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve Adventure

990829454.jpgImage courtesy of C Adventure

Honored as the “last pure land on our blue planet,” Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve was first introduced to the wider world when the famous American adventurer Joseph F. Rock published an article and photographs of Daocheng in National Geographic in 1928. “Where in all the world is to be found scenery comparable to that which awaits the explorer and photographer!” he wrote. The snow-capped mountains, steep cliffs, crystal clear lakes, vast pastures, as well as dense woods compose a harmonious utopian land.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Gouqi Island Getaway

1842002623.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Watch the sunrise over mountains and set over an abandoned village; chill on the beautiful beach and have a bonfire party at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners. Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Magic Guizhou Hiking Tour with Hidden Tribes

2124802275.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

Located in Southwest China, Guizhou boasts beautiful mountains and rivers, multiple minorities and unique ethnic customs, life and handicrafts. Immerse yourself in marvelous landscapes, visiting “the last cave tribe in China” and exploring the ancient Hanging Coffins and ancient cave burial culture. Enjoy the picturesque vista of Malinghe Canyon, be amazed at Huangguoshu Waterfall, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and wander through the Old Han village in Tianlong Tunpu to feel the ancient culture and customs that stretch back 600 years.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Nomad Experience in Inner Mongolia

756731087.jpgImage courtesy of C Adventure

Visit Xilamureng Grassland, home of the herdsmen, to experience the nomadic life. Tend to the sheep;  learn to make milk tea; herd cattle on horseback like a local Mongolian; sleep overnight in a yurt; marvel at the starry sky in the grasslands with a bonfire party; ride camels in the Kubuchi Desert; go on a motorbike safari; enjoy a traditional performance of Guolao Legend and more.

For More Information Click Here

Huangshan & Hot Spring Resort

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration for Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Silk Road Adventure Tour

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Into the Wild Qizang Valley Trekking Trip

846132881.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Located at the northern Chuanzhusi Town of Songpan, Qizang Valley is an untouched fairyland with spectacular natural landscapes. Near Jiuzhaigou and Huanglong national parks, Qizanggou is an ideal choice for enthusiastic hikers. Boasting rich grass and trees, huge mountains, gurgling streams, yet few people, trip highlights include going deep into the Tazi Valley, camping at Hongxing Lake, trekking through primary forest, visiting Feicui Lake and more.

For More Information Click Here

Hiking, Rafting & Swimming on the Huihang Ancient Road

297687352.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Huihanggudao, or the Huihang Ancient Road, is an important ancient silk and tea trade route followed by merchants from Anhui to Zhejiang provinces and makes for some of the ‘best-kept secret’ hiking in the Shanghai vicinity. Go white water rafting, cool off in pristine pools and rivers, eat in traditional village restaurants and enjoy stunning scenery along the way.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Hulunbuir Grassland Tour

582082594.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Life in the concrete jungle got you beat? Want to travel to a vast land of magical natural power and beauty? The Hulunbuir Prairie of Inner Mongolia highlights beautiful natural scenery as well as the traditional customs of Mongolia and Russia. With clear blue sky and lush pasture, it is designated one of the ‘World’s Four Largest Prairies,’ offering a fabulous grassland photography experience. Ride a horse through endless grassland, shooting arrows, staying overnight in yurts, taste delicious beef and mutton and much more.

For More Information Click Here

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

IMG_9808.jpgImage by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

