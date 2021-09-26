  1. home
Beijing Will See These Traffic Restrictions Before National Week

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 26, 2021

0 0

China’s National Week holiday, which runs from October 1 until October 7, is fast approaching. In the capital, there are a few traffic restrictions you may want to be aware of on the day before the holiday.

On September 30, Tiananmen Square will see activities take place to mark Martyrs Remembrance Day. This means the following traffic restrictions will be in place on that day:

  • From 6.30am until the end of the activities, on Tiananmen Guangchang Dongce Lu and Tiananmen Guangchang Xice Lu, vehicles and buses cannot pick up or drop off passengers

  • From 7am until the end of the activities, only vehicles with the necessary identification as well as members of staff will be allowed in the following areas: Renmin Dahuitang Nance Lu; from Dongjiaominxiang Zhengyi Lu crossroads (not including the crossroads) to Xindalu Xikou; from Renmin Dahuitang Xice Lu and Xijiao Minxiangjiao intersection (not including the intersection) to Xijiao Minxiang Dongkou; Dong Tongzi He Lu; Xi Tongzi He Lu; from north of Tiananmen Jinshui bridge to Gugongduan Men Beiqiang

  • From 7am until the end of the activities, pedestrians and those on non-motor vehicles cannot enter the following areas: Tiananmen Guangchang Dongce Lu; Tiananmen Guangchang Xice Lu

  • From 7am until the end of the activities, pedestrians cannot enter the following areas: Chang’an Jie (both directions) from Nanchang Jie south junction (not including the south junction) to Nanchizi Dajie south junction (not including the south junction) 

  • From 7am until the end of the activities, motor vehicles cannot pick up or drop off passengers in the following areas: Chang’an Jie (both directions) from Fuyou Jie south junction (not including the south junction) to Nanheyan Dajie south junction (not including the south junction)

  • From 8am until the end of the activities, only vehicles with the necessary identification can go through the following areas: Tiananmen Guangchang Dongce Lu; Tiananmen Guangchang Xice Lu

  • From 9.40am until the end of the activities, all vehicles and pedestrians cannot enter the following areas: Chang’an Jie (both directions) from Nanchang Jie south junction (not including the south junction) to Nanhe Yan Dajie south junction (not including the south junction)

  • From 9.40am until the end of the activities, all vehicles cannot enter the following areas: Qianmen Dong Dajie; Qianmen Xi Dajie (both directions) from Renmin Dahuitang Xice Lu south junction (not including the south junction) to Zhengyi Lu south junction (not including the south junction) 

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something to do over National Week holiday, you can always check out the 18-meter-tall model vase of flowers which has been erected in Tiananmen Square. On the vase, visitors can see the words “bless the motherland” and “celebrate National Day.

Just be aware that the place might be a little crowded.

Tiananmen-Square.jpeg

[All images via Alistair Baker-Brian/That's]

traffic Beijing National Day

