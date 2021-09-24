  1. home
WATCH: Universal Resort Beijing Guest Told Off By Transformer

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 24, 2021

After Universal Beijing Resort finally opened its doors to the public on September 20, it only took one day for an incident involving an “uncivilized guest” to go viral.

A video has circulated on Chinese social media of a male guest at the resort raising his middle finger to Megatron, a character from the popular science fiction franchise Transformers. Guests can have their pictures taken with the moving and talking robot.

The mischievous guest is perhaps not the most noteworthy part of the story. What garnered so much attention was Megatron’s response, or at least, the response of the staff member controlling the voice function. 


The robot replied, in an unmistakable Transformers-like voice, “That is such an impolite hand gesture. Did your parents not teach you this? Such a foolish guy. Vile human being. Go away. I don’t want to take a picture with him.”

As of press time, the hashtag entitled “Universal Studios Beijing responds to Megatron going crazy towards an uncivilized guest” has garnered more than 3.1 million views on Chinese social media platform Weibo. 

Universal Resort Beijing responded to the incident by saying that the guest would not be put on any sort of blacklist as a result of his behavior. However, in the future, there may be reminders to guests to pay attention to their behavior.

Furthermore, Universal added that terms like “vile human” were supposed to “fit the character (of Megatron)” and were not intended to be derogatory, as cited by bjd.com. 

Transformers Metrobase is one of the seven themed lands at the recently opened Universal Beijing Resort. The land features the Decepticoaster ride, Transformers-themed restaurants and shops and more.

Tickets to Universal Studios are sold out for October 1, China’s National Day holiday. The resort is likely to be busy on other days of the holiday too.

Let Megatron’s reaction be a warning to anyone thinking of agitating the transformers.

[Cover image via Alistair Baker-Brian/That's]  

Universal Beijing Resort Beijing Chinese tourists

