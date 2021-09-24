  1. home
  2. Articles

My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?

By Marian Rosenberg, September 24, 2021

0 0

‘Don’t make things up. Don't believe everything you are told without double checking. Don’t spread rumors.’

These three sentences make up “不造、不信、不转” – one of the key phrases that Chinese readers have been reminded with ever since the start of the pandemic.

As a translator, my main business are books, contracts and government stuff. As a foreigner and longtime member of the foreign community, I offer my company’s basic services to other foreigners for ‘stuff they can’t figure out how to do in Chinese’ that they don’t want to ask their Chinese friends or colleagues for help with.

Recently, an international school with multiple foreign teachers sent out a notice informing teachers that “due to the epidemic infection between teachers and students in Fujian province, the provincial headquarters requires that teachers and students not leave the island during the upcoming holidays.”

From the get-go, it was obvious that the blurry government notice, which the school had shared (jointly issued by the Provincial Bureau of Education and the Provincial Health and Sanitation Committee), was missing a page. 

Even for someone who doesn’t read Chinese, the punctuation shows that it ended in the middle of a sentence. It was also missing the red stamp that always comes at the bottom of official announcements.

202109/WechatIMG436.jpeg
The image that was making the rounds. Collected via Marian Rosenberg for That’s

An initial call to the Education Bureau stated that official recommendations from the government (wash your hands often, avoid crowded places, wear masks) had not changed. They also said ‘non-essential travel’ continues to be discouraged (as it has been for the past year and a half). 

As a non-public guideline, getting a look at a full copy of Letter No. 115 without redactions took a few days of poking at various resources but, once my company did, we found that other than a politely worded “please don’t travel off-island during the Mid-Autumn Festival,” neither teachers nor students are currently subject to restrictions on leaving the island during the holiday period. (This may change based on the current epidemic situation and will be announced accordingly.)

So, it turns out that the school was sharing an incomplete government letter, which should serve as a reminder for everyone to be diligent with the information that you receive in regards to COVID-19. There have been multiple attempts to excite the public into distress through fake images, as pictured below.

WechatIMG480.jpeg

WechatIMG479.jpeg
Collected via Marian Rosenberg for That’s

The fake images above claim a college student in Lin’gao tested positive for COVID-19, but multiple errors can be spotted upon closer inspection, such as wrong number of digits for her ID among others. Some such cases of spreading rumors and faking documents have resulted in arrests in Sanya, Wanning and Lingshui.

Any official notices restricting travel would likely be announced through formal channels such as the Official WeChat accounts of the Hainan Daily or Nanguo Metropolis newspapers (and possibly translated and posted by HiHainan).

READ MORE: Totally Turkish: Exploring 5 Ethnic Eateries in Haikou

A translator living in Hainan for 17 of her 19 years in China, Marian Rosenberg is best known for her annual cycling trips through rural China. These trips not only have her blogging on Cycleblaze (username: brucianna) and helping people out on the Travel in China During Covid groups (Cyclist Translator), they've also landed her in the Washington Post's travel section and are the reason she has more than 40,000 followers on Douyin (我是凡一).

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Images via Pexels]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg

Covid-19 Travel

more news

15 Fun Masks to Banish COVID-19 Gloom and Doom

15 Fun Masks to Banish COVID-19 Gloom and Doom

Get into the COVID-19 season with these fun masks.

15 Awesome Things to Do in Haikou This Week

15 Awesome Things to Do in Haikou This Week

Here is what to do and where to go before National Week.

25 Awesome Sanya Events: Pool Parties, Music Festivals & More

25 Awesome Sanya Events: Pool Parties, Music Festivals & More

Get free group tickets with this easy giveaway.

You Don't Have Time to Workout? Neither Did She

Age and time aren't hurdles to getting in shape. What's your hurdle?

16 Events in Haikou: Joe Wong, Moon Festivals, Bike Tours & More

With Mid-Autumn Festival coming up, there are a lot of events happening in Haikou this week.

Italian Architect's 1st Asia Solo Exhibit Debuts in Shenzhen

Gaetano Pesce will be presenting his unique handcrafted works at Sea World Culture and Arts Center.

30 Awesome Events: Oktoberfest, Music Festivals & More in Sanya

Beer, pretzels and bratwurst! Hallo!

500 Free Spots at the Water Carnival Event in Wuzhishan

Have a blast for free at this rafting festival.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

17 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2021 Guangzhou Guide

15 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

See Where Heavy Rain is Expected in China Over Mid-Autumn Break

China Version of TikTok Imposes Daily Time Limit for Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

15 Awesome Things to Do in Haikou This Week

15 Awesome Things to Do in Haikou This Week

Chinese Company Fined for Incomplete Map of China

Chinese Company Fined for Incomplete Map of China

Former EF Teacher Sentenced to 41 Years in US Prison

Former EF Teacher Sentenced to 41 Years in US Prison

My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?

My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?

WATCH: Universal Resort Beijing Guest Told Off By Transformer

WATCH: Universal Resort Beijing Guest Told Off By Transformer

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives