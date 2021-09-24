Will China's New COVID-19 Vaccine Work Against the Delta Strain?

A new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chengdu-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals is said to be proven effective against all COVID-19 mutations (Delta, Gamma and Mu), according to Guangzhou-based vaccine expert Zhuang Shilihe.

Global Times reported that experts predict the vaccine candidate, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), could be the most effective vaccine developed in China, with a 79% efficacy rate against the Delta variant and a 67% efficacy rate against other variants.

On Wednesday, the vaccine maker announced that the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints were achieved in SPECTRA, an important phase II-III clinical trial, according to a press release by Clover Biopharmaceuticals.

In the SPECTRA trial, which enrolled 30,000 adult and elderly participants across four continents, 100% of SARS-CoV-2 strains observed during the efficacy analysis were variants. The trial period ranged between April and August of 2021.

The results show a 100% efficacy against hospitalization due to COVID-19 and severe COVID-19.

For moderate-to-severe COVID-19, the vaccine efficacy rate was 83.7% against any strain and 81.7% against Delta, while overall efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity caused by any strain was 67.2%.

The trial was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an Oslo-headquartered foundation that finances independent research projects to develop vaccines.

The Delta variant currently comprises more than 90% of global cases.

[Cover image via Clover Biopharmaceuticals]

