Robert Cousins Appointed General Manager of Niccolo Suzhou

Wharf Hotels has announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Cousins as General Manager of Niccolo Suzhou. The sky-high hotel opened this year in the prestigious Suzhou International Finance Square – hailed as an iconic landmark and “The Beacon of the Future.”

A 22-year hospitality veteran, Robert has extensive hotel operations experience in China with a proven track record in driving outstanding business results. Prior to Niccolo Suzhou, he was General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Xiamen – which he successfully opened – and previously held leadership positions at Raffles in Hainan, and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai.

“Robert’s arrival is timely given a recent report, compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit, placed Suzhou among the top ten emerging Mainland China cities with high growth potential,” said Wharf Hotels’ President, Dr. Jennifer Cronin.

“We’re confident that, with the positive ranking accorded to the fabled city, combined with the high-tech development of Suzhou Industrial Park, and his deep understanding of the China market, Robert will lead Niccolo Suzhou through the next phase of growth and strengthen the hotel’s leadership positioning in the competitive luxury market in China and beyond.”

Adding to the comment Robert Cousins said, “I’m excited to join the Niccolo Hotels family and have the opportunity to work with such an outstanding team of professionals. Since Niccolo Suzhou’s opening, it has set new standards in the city with its art and design; chic spaces that invite fashion, creativity and inspiration to take shape; as well as the genuine and luxury service culture.

“I look forward to building on the great work and changing the landscape of the city’s business as an all-week destination, while delivering sophisticated guest experiences.”

Robert began his hospitality career in Rooms and expanded his experience in Food and Beverage, while working in Canada and the United States. He is a passionate hotelier and highly motivated leader who focuses on building a positive and dynamic work environment that drives success through support, recognition and engaging all team members.



NEW ENCOUNTERS. TIMELESS PLEASURES.



Niccolo Suzhou features 233 spacious, chic and elegant guestrooms including 20 suites. Sky-high dining destinations include Niccolo Kitchen, The Tea Lounge and BAR 115. The event spaces on level 116 are perfect venues for various occasions, while the ultimate sanctuary of well-being and fitness on level 117 delivers an exquisite experience for the senses. For more information, visit niccolohotels.com.

DISCOVERY Loyalty



A memorable trip demands more than a comfortable stay. DISCOVERY, an award-winning global loyalty programme, provides 11 million members recognition and perks across over 570 hotels, resorts and palaces in 78 countries. Elite members have the opportunity to immerse themselves in local culture through Local Experiences, distinctive activities that capture an authentic taste of each destination. For more information, visit discoveryloyalty.com.

Ultratravel Collection



Ultratravel Collection brings together hotels of distinction for the discerning traveler. Its membership is reserved for the very best hotels and resorts in the world – genuinely luxurious and iconic properties that deliver the finest service and personalised guest experiences. Member hotels share an integrated global platform for guest recognition and loyalty rewards, the DISCOVERY programme from partner Global Hotel Alliance, as well as beneficial relationship with the multi-media brand Ultratravel, the other founding partner of Ultratravel Collection. For more information, visit ultratravelcollection.com.









Tower 1, Suzhou IFS, 409 Suzhou Avenue East,

Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou,

Jiangsu 215028, China





苏州尼依格罗酒店

中国江苏省苏州市工业园区苏州大道东409号

苏州国际金融中心1号楼





+86 0512 6068 8888 | niccolohotels.cn | niccolohotels.com

[All images courtesy of Niccolo Suzhou]