  1. home
  2. Articles

China Version of TikTok Imposes Daily Time Limit for Kids

By Lars James Hamer, September 22, 2021

0 0

Popular social media platform Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, will limit users under the age of 14 to 40 minutes of access to the app per day.

Furthermore, users under 14 will only be able to access the app between 6am and 10pm every day.

The restrictions (applied to those who have authenticated under their real names) come as part of the app’s Youth Mode, announced by parent company Bytedance.

Aside from time restrictions, Douyin’s Youth Mode will contain more educational content, such as science experiments, museum exhibitions and historical explainers.

Bytedance released an official statement about the new Youth Mode, in which they explained that, “If you are an authenticated user under the age of 14, when you open Douyin, you will notice you are already using the new Youth Mode. All new users under the age of 14 will automatically use the new Youth Mode.”

Restrictions on the social media platform come as no surprise. China has recently implemented tough measures, not only against the technology industry, but also regarding how young people generally spend their time.

Last month, restrictions were put in place limiting children to one hour of video games on Fridays, weekends and holidays.

READ MORE: China's Youth Gamers Limited to 1 Hour Per Day

China has also warned netizens about the dangers of spending too much time online, not only citing potential damage to eyesight, but also urging the need to “create a good cyberspace environment for the healthy development of young people.”

[Cover image via @中华头版/Weibo]

TikTok education Government

more news

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

The spate of closures has come following a new law regarding out-of-school-hours tutoring.

UK Government Release Coronavirus Q&A for Nationals in China

UK Government Release Coronavirus Q&A for Nationals in China

What you need to know.

5 Dead After Man Bombs Guangzhou Government Office

5 Dead After Man Bombs Guangzhou Government Office

The blast occurred at the office that handles land use matters, but it’s unclear whether that was a factor in the incident.

Wellington Introduce 2021 Festival of Education Speakers

Meet this year's roster of educators, industry experts and thought leaders.

5 More Questions Answered by the UK Government in China

This time specifically tailored towards British people.

Drunk Special Education Teacher Slaps around Police in China

The man, surnamed Tian, works (or more likely worked) at a special needs school in the city of Chifeng.

TikTok Avoids Trump's US Ban… For Now

The Trump administration had originally set a November 12 deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok's US operations.

Here's Everything You Need to Know About the TikTok Saga

A government vs. an app.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Mid-Autumn Festival

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

A Seller's Story on Building a Fake Goods Empire in China

1 Dead After Gunman Goes Berserk in China

15 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

25 Awesome Sanya Events: Pool Parties, Music Festivals & More

25 Awesome Sanya Events: Pool Parties, Music Festivals & More

Robert Cousins Appointed General Manager of Niccolo Suzhou

Robert Cousins Appointed General Manager of Niccolo Suzhou

Every District in Beijing May Soon Have Shared Bikes

Every District in Beijing May Soon Have Shared Bikes

17 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2021 Guangzhou Guide

17 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2021 Guangzhou Guide

China Version of TikTok Imposes Daily Time Limit for Kids

China Version of TikTok Imposes Daily Time Limit for Kids

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives