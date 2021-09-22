China Version of TikTok Imposes Daily Time Limit for Kids

Popular social media platform Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, will limit users under the age of 14 to 40 minutes of access to the app per day.

Furthermore, users under 14 will only be able to access the app between 6am and 10pm every day.

The restrictions (applied to those who have authenticated under their real names) come as part of the app’s Youth Mode, announced by parent company Bytedance.

Aside from time restrictions, Douyin’s Youth Mode will contain more educational content, such as science experiments, museum exhibitions and historical explainers.

Bytedance released an official statement about the new Youth Mode, in which they explained that, “If you are an authenticated user under the age of 14, when you open Douyin, you will notice you are already using the new Youth Mode. All new users under the age of 14 will automatically use the new Youth Mode.”

Restrictions on the social media platform come as no surprise. China has recently implemented tough measures, not only against the technology industry, but also regarding how young people generally spend their time.

Last month, restrictions were put in place limiting children to one hour of video games on Fridays, weekends and holidays.

China has also warned netizens about the dangers of spending too much time online, not only citing potential damage to eyesight, but also urging the need to “create a good cyberspace environment for the healthy development of young people.”

[Cover image via @中华头版/Weibo]