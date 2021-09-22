17 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2021 Guangzhou Guide

A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t curtailed the concerted efforts of professional kitchens around Guangzhou.

On Wednesday, the 2021 Michelin Guide Guangzhou was released to the public, highlighting some of the city’s greatest dining destinations from top dollar to best value.



Images via Lena Gidwani/That’s

This is the fourth year that a Michelin Guide has been released in the city of Guangzhou, a culinary capital that features Cantonese food as well as cuisines from around the world.



With prestige and influence that can propel a restaurant to the top of the ranks, the Michelin Guide identifies the very best in regional dining, breaking down their picks into seven categories: Three Star, Two Star, One Star, Bib Gourmand, Michelin Plate, Young Chef and Service Award.

The big news this year is another new addition to the ‘Two Stars’ club, Tai’an Table, which opened in Guangzhou this past year. Additionally, four restaurants were promoted to ‘One Star,’ including Rever, which also received the Young Chef and Service Awards by the Michelin team.

Chef Stefan Stiller spoke with That’s about receiving Two Stars for his second Tai’an Table location (the first is located in Shanghai):

“The good news for us is that we don’t do anything different than what we do in Shanghai. We keep the same quality level and the same recipes and dishes. We have a fantastic team which is excellently trained and do an amazing job. Obviously Guangzhou is a different market than Shanghai, but the market is growing and we are very excited to be here. We are also very excited that Michelin is recognizing our hard work and putting us at the same level as Shanghai”

Below, we’ve gathered the list of winners from Michelin’s 2021 guide to Guangzhou, including many household names you’ll remember from previous years, as well as some new (to the list, anyway) places to try in the months ahead.

Two Stars

Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”

Jiang by Chef Fei

Imperial Treasure

Tai’an Table

One Star

Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”

Bing Sheng Mansion

Bing Sheng Private Kitchen

Famous Cuisine

Jade River

Lai Heen

Lei Garden (Yuexiu)

Lingnan House

Song

Wisca (Haizhu)

Yu Yue Heen

Hongtu Hall

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Rever

Suyab Courtyard Pickmoon Gourmet

Young Chef Award

Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Recognizes their personality and the identity of their culinary creations.”

Chef Biao Hong, Rever

Service Award

Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Making the restaurant visit a true experience.”

Mr. Dayton, Rever

Bib Gourmand Restaurants

Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”

A Rui

Changlai Xiaoju (GTLand)

Chuan’s Kitchen

Chuang Fa

Da Ge Fan (Tangxiayong Xi Lu)

Da Yang Jia

Dayang (Wenming Lu)

Dong Xing (Tianhe)

Ease Chinese Cuisine (289 Art Park)

Feitun Rougucha

Hai Men Yu Zi Dian (Yanling)

Jian Ji

Lao Xiguan Laifen (Wenming Lu)

Liangjie Pumiao Shengzha Mifen

Mamak

Nan Yuan

Pandan Indonesian Restaurant

Sa Er Ta Dongxiang Shou Zhua

Soodle

Stay Here

Tong Ji

Wan Hin

Wen Ji Yixinji

Xiangqun (Longjin Dong Lu)

Xiguan Popo Mian (Dezhen Zhong Lu)

Xiguan Zhuyuan (Lizhiwan)

Xiguan Zhuyuan (Shiba Fu)

Xin Tai Le (Haizhu)

Xin Tai Le (Yuexiu)

Xing Fu Yi Zhan

Ya Yuan

Ze 8

Zhu Zai Ji Shi Fu (Jiangnan Dadao)

Michelin Plate

Image by Lena Gidwani/That’s

“Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”





Aroma

Beiyuan Cuisine Dining Room

Bingsheng Pin Wei (Dongxiao Lu)

Catch

Char

Deli Boutique Uncle De Abalone

Dining Room

Dr. Xu’s Wellbeing Branch

E Gong Cun (Liwan)

Ebony

Emmelyn

Ersha Yihao

Five Zen5es

Flavors of China

Four Seasons Pavillion Duck

Fuel

Ganea Kitchen Fairy Tales

Guangzhou Restaurant (Wenchang Nan Lu)

He Yuan (Tianhe)

Huacheng Yuan

Lai Wan Market

Li Château

Limoni

Lingnan Haiyanlou (Binjiang Dong Lu)

Liuhe Cha Ju

LJ Yakiniku (New Tianhe Hotel)

Mango Tree

Mercato

Mezomd

Ming Court

Ribs

Panxi

Peach Blossom

Sky No. 1

Slow Life Kitchen Elite

Stiller

Summer Palace

Taozui Guan

Thai Alley

Tangshi Meishi

Tao Ran Xuan

Tao Tao Ju Ya Yuan

The Penthouse

Tian Shui (Yuexiu)

Wen Jian

Wisca (Yuexiu)

Wu Cai Ji

Xi Jing Jing

Yuan Ji

Yuan River (Panyu)

Yue

Yue Jing Xuan

Yun Pavilion

Zen Tea

The list features 17 Michelin Star restaurants, adding five new eateries from last year’s guide. The guide also includes 34 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 54 Michelin Plate restaurants.

[Cover image provided by Michelin]