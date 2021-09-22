17 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2021 Guangzhou Guide

A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t curtailed the concerted efforts of professional kitchens around Guangzhou.
On Wednesday, the 2021 Michelin Guide Guangzhou was released to the public, highlighting some of the city’s greatest dining destinations from top dollar to best value.
This is the fourth year that a Michelin Guide has been released in the city of Guangzhou, a culinary capital that features Cantonese food as well as cuisines from around the world.
With prestige and influence that can propel a restaurant to the top of the ranks, the Michelin Guide identifies the very best in regional dining, breaking down their picks into seven categories: Three Star, Two Star, One Star, Bib Gourmand, Michelin Plate, Young Chef and Service Award.
The big news this year is another new addition to the ‘Two Stars’ club, Tai’an Table, which opened in Guangzhou this past year. Additionally, four restaurants were promoted to ‘One Star,’ including Rever, which also received the Young Chef and Service Awards by the Michelin team.
Chef Stefan Stiller spoke with That’s about receiving Two Stars for his second Tai’an Table location (the first is located in Shanghai):
“The good news for us is that we don’t do anything different than what we do in Shanghai. We keep the same quality level and the same recipes and dishes. We have a fantastic team which is excellently trained and do an amazing job. Obviously Guangzhou is a different market than Shanghai, but the market is growing and we are very excited to be here. We are also very excited that Michelin is recognizing our hard work and putting us at the same level as Shanghai”
Below, we’ve gathered the list of winners from Michelin’s 2021 guide to Guangzhou, including many household names you’ll remember from previous years, as well as some new (to the list, anyway) places to try in the months ahead.
Two Stars
“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”
Jiang by Chef Fei
Imperial Treasure
Tai’an Table
One Star
“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”
Bing Sheng Mansion
Bing Sheng Private Kitchen
Famous Cuisine
Jade River
Lai Heen
Lei Garden (Yuexiu)
Lingnan House
Song
Wisca (Haizhu)
Yu Yue Heen
Hongtu Hall
Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine
Rever
Suyab Courtyard Pickmoon Gourmet
Young Chef Award
“Recognizes their personality and the identity of their culinary creations.”
Chef Biao Hong, Rever
Service Award
“Making the restaurant visit a true experience.”
Mr. Dayton, Rever
Bib Gourmand Restaurants
“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”
A Rui
Changlai Xiaoju (GTLand)
Chuan’s Kitchen
Chuang Fa
Da Ge Fan (Tangxiayong Xi Lu)
Da Yang Jia
Dayang (Wenming Lu)
Dong Xing (Tianhe)
Ease Chinese Cuisine (289 Art Park)
Feitun Rougucha
Hai Men Yu Zi Dian (Yanling)
Jian Ji
Lao Xiguan Laifen (Wenming Lu)
Liangjie Pumiao Shengzha Mifen
Mamak
Nan Yuan
Pandan Indonesian Restaurant
Sa Er Ta Dongxiang Shou Zhua
Soodle
Stay Here
Tong Ji
Wan Hin
Wen Ji Yixinji
Xiangqun (Longjin Dong Lu)
Xiguan Popo Mian (Dezhen Zhong Lu)
Xiguan Zhuyuan (Lizhiwan)
Xiguan Zhuyuan (Shiba Fu)
Xin Tai Le (Haizhu)
Xin Tai Le (Yuexiu)
Xing Fu Yi Zhan
Ya Yuan
Ze 8
Zhu Zai Ji Shi Fu (Jiangnan Dadao)
Michelin Plate
“Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”
Aroma
Beiyuan Cuisine Dining Room
Bingsheng Pin Wei (Dongxiao Lu)
Catch
Char
Deli Boutique Uncle De Abalone
Dining Room
Dr. Xu’s Wellbeing Branch
E Gong Cun (Liwan)
Ebony
Emmelyn
Ersha Yihao
Five Zen5es
Flavors of China
Four Seasons Pavillion Duck
Fuel
Ganea Kitchen Fairy Tales
Guangzhou Restaurant (Wenchang Nan Lu)
He Yuan (Tianhe)
Huacheng Yuan
Lai Wan Market
Li Château
Limoni
Lingnan Haiyanlou (Binjiang Dong Lu)
Liuhe Cha Ju
LJ Yakiniku (New Tianhe Hotel)
Mango Tree
Mercato
Mezomd
Ming Court
Ribs
Panxi
Peach Blossom
Sky No. 1
Slow Life Kitchen Elite
Stiller
Summer Palace
Taozui Guan
Thai Alley
Tangshi Meishi
Tao Ran Xuan
Tao Tao Ju Ya Yuan
The Penthouse
Tian Shui (Yuexiu)
Wen Jian
Wisca (Yuexiu)
Wu Cai Ji
Xi Jing Jing
Yuan Ji
Yuan River (Panyu)
Yue
Yue Jing Xuan
Yun Pavilion
Zen Tea
The list features 17 Michelin Star restaurants, adding five new eateries from last year’s guide. The guide also includes 34 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 54 Michelin Plate restaurants.
