Cardiovascular Specialists DeltaHealth Expand with Excellence

DeltaHealth, a foreign-invested innovative healthcare provider in China specializing in cardiovascular care, has announced the completion of its latest financing round of more than US$100m, led by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate Swire Pacific, with participation from existing investor Eight Roads.

Swire Pacific becomes the second largest investor of DeltaHealth after the financing. DeltaHealth will use the proceeds to accelerate execution of its cardiovascular strategy and to expand into new centers of excellence.

In concert with China’s healthcare reform, and in close collaboration with the public system, DeltaHealth is a healthcare services group established by Eight Roads, the proprietary investment firm backed by Fidelity. Today, DeltaHealth has built a network of a general hospital focusing on cardiovascular diseases – Shanghai DeltaHealth Hospital – and outpatient medical clinic – DeltaWest Clinic.

Entering its fifth year of operations, Shanghai DeltaHealth Hospital has gained a solid footing in the cardiovascular space, and is now actively exploring other surgical specialties as part of its endeavor to become the surgical center of excellence in China.

In July, DeltaWest Clinic relocated to an upscale site in the core Gubei community of Changning District to better provide healthcare services to local and expat residents in the city.

“Swire has long term committed capital similar to Eight Roads and they value the importance of quality, operational excellence, commitment to service, brand, and reputation – all of which are the core pillars we have at DeltaHealth,” said David Hoidal, CEO of DeltaHealth. “As Swire expands its healthcare portfolio, I believe it can lead to potential synergies with DeltaHealth. Its solid background in property development will also be of great value to us as we build out phase two in the future.”

“I am pleased that Swire became one of our core partners as we further the development of DeltaHealth. With the funds, we will expand our clinical team and launch new services such as thoracic oncology, ultimately extending our scope of services to better serve patients locally and nationwide,” Professor Sun Lizhong, president of Shanghai DeltaHealth Hospital, added.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Eight Roads in further developing DeltaHealth to be a cardiovascular center of excellence in China. DeltaHealth’s extraordinary clinical team led by Professor Sun Lizhong combines practices nationally and abroad to deliver premium standards of care to its patients.” said Guy Bradley, Chairman of Swire Pacific Limited. “Our strategy is to invest in high quality healthcare service providers which serve the rapidly growing middle class in major city clusters where we already have a presence. Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta is a key focus area for growth across our group, including Swire Properties, and therefore DeltaHealth fits in well with this strategy.”

“Eight Roads has a long-term view to support businesses to set the bar in the market and make a positive impact to society. We are extremely proud of the difference DeltaHealth has brought to the model of healthcare delivery in China and improving the lives of patients and their families over the past years,” said Daniel Auerbach, Senior Managing Partner and Head of Global Ventures at Eight Roads, and Chairman of DeltaHealth. “We look forward to continue supporting DeltaHealth as it furthers our shared vision of delivering high-quality but affordable medical care in China.”

The latest funding comes amid a period of rapid growth for DeltaHealth. In 2020, DeltaHealth Hospital performed 294 aortic surgeries, ranked second among hospitals in Shanghai including public hospitals. Earlier this year, the hospital successfully conducted the first transcatheter heart valve replacement (TAVR) in Shanghai using Sapien 3 (the latest generation of valve replacement systems), and completed the first clinical application of COMET™ pressure guidewire in the country. DeltaHealth was granted entry to the national Basic Medical Insurance (BMI) scheme in 2018, allowing more patients to access DeltaHealth’s service offerings.

DeltaHealth is an innovative healthcare provider backed by Eight Roads, the global proprietary investment firm backed by Fidelity. DeltaHealth is committed to establishing an integrated network of hospitals and clinics in China specializing in cardiovascular care. DeltaHealth is the medical institution with a consultation and advisory relationship with Columbia HeartSource in China.

Swire Pacific Limited (HKEX: 00019/00087) is a publicly quoted company in Hong Kong, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company's operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where Swire has been established for over 150 years. It is also the major shareholder in two Hong Kong listed companies: Swire Properties and Cathay Pacific Airways.

Eight Roads is a global proprietary investment firm backed by Fidelity. The flexible nature of its capital means Eight Roads can back and build innovative and ambitious businesses looking to disrupt or lead their chosen markets.

Globally, Eight Roads manages $8bn of assets across offices in China, Japan, India, Europe and the US. They back and partner with game-changing technology and healthcare companies. To date, they have invested in over 300 fast-growing companies globally.



Eight Roads has over 25 years of venture capital experience in China and has backed over 110 companies in the country’s healthcare and technology sectors.

DeltaHealth Hospital is a foreign-funded general hospital in China. Located in Shanghai’s Qingpu District, the hospital has maintained a strategic collaboration with Columbia Heart Source, with a focus on cardiovascular care. It also provides a range of comprehensive healthcare services including preventive health, general practice, 7/24 emergency, internal medicine, surgery, orthopedics, thoracic, gynecology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, ear, nose & throat, rehabilitation, medical imaging, traditional Chinese medicine and more, to people living in East China and beyond.

