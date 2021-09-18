15 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

6-Day Changbai Mountain & North Korea Border Tour

Located in Jilin Province, Changbaishan is one of China’s nature preservation zones, and boasts an ecosystem with world famous precious animals like tigers, sikas, sables and more. It’s China’s typical comprehensive nature existence of world importance. The Heavenly Lake nestles in the crater of a volcano on Baitoushan, The White-Head Mountain, the main peak of the Changbaishan, and forms a border between China and Korea. This tour also takes in the border town of Dandong and the Broken Bridge of the Yalu River, which was blown up by bombs from American planes during the Korean War, as well Shenyang and the Mukden Palace, the country's second largest ancient building and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

6-Day Northern Xinjiang Tour





Xinjiang is a noble destination for travelers, enchanting people to pack bags with its name alone. This tour’s brilliant itinerary covers the sites of northern Xinjiang, taking you on a scenic adventure along the ancient Silk Road. With a local expert guide, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, deserts, woods and grassland and the exotic places of Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

Yoga for Life Shanghai Studio is heading back to the beloved Anji Mountains for a series of yoga and mindfulness retreats. They will be staying at lovely secluded sites among the stunning mountain landscape in both Caojiawu and Guanyintang Villages for some healthy living for both body and brain.

15-Day Everest-Kailash-Manasarova Trekking Tour

Mount Kailash is considered as the sacred mountain by many: Hindus believe it is the residence of Shiva and the center of the world; Tibetan Buddhists think it represents endless happiness; Jains take it as the place where their ancestor was enlightened; Bons believe it’s the center of the universe. For centuries, Mount Kailash has been a destination of pilgrims and adventurers; in history, nobody has dared climb this holy mountain, and no religion allows it, yet many come to circumambulate the mountain for good luck. This epic tour also takes in Lhasa, Everest Base Camp and, of course, plenty of trekking across the Roof of the World.

8-Day Silk Road Journey

Starting in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province, this tour takes in the Ta'er and Kumbum Monasteries, Xining Dongguan Mosque, Qinghai – China’s largest lake – Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall, Dunhuang Mogao Caves, Mingsha Mountain, the Crescent Moon Spring and the colorful Rainbow Mountains. Explore stunning landscapes, eat delicious food and learn about amazing cultures.

7-Day Sino-Vietnamese Secret Guangxi Tour

In addition to Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border; grand underground cave system; other-worldly villages; and the country’s largest volcanic island.

5-Day Nomad Experience in Inner Mongolia

Visit Xilamureng Grassland, home of the herdsmen, to experience the nomadic life. Tend to the sheep; learn to make milk tea; herd cattle on horseback like a local Mongolian; sleep overnight in a yurt; marvel at the starry sky in the grasslands with a bonfire party; ride camels in the Kubuchi Desert; go on a motorbike safari; enjoy a traditional performance of Guolao Legend and more.

Xianju National Park Thrones of the Old Gods & Glass Bridge



Chinese lore has it that Xianju National Park, or God’s Land, is the place where the celestial beings live, each with their own isolated throne. Famous for its amazing mountains, cliffs, beautiful plateaus, deep ravines and waterfalls, it is the largest volcanic rhyolite landform in the world. Created 120 million years ago from enormous volcanic eruptions, the strange and dramatic landscape is as ancient as the dinosaurs. This trip also takes in Lingjiangyuan Forest Park, which you can view from a new high-altitude glass bridge 189 meters above the forest floor.

Shangri-la and Meili Snow Mountain



Looking for an in-depth exploration of Shangri-la? This five-day tour takes in Songzanlin Monastery, Pudacuo National Park, Dukezong Ancient Town as well as the sacred Meili Snow Mountain. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of this holy place.

6-Day Guizhou Ethnic Cultural Experience Tour

Situated in mountainous Southwest China, with unique surroundings, varied topography, pleasant weather and a temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, on average, Guizhou is an ideal winter destination. Visit a Prayer Cave by the Getu River and do a Spiderman Climb; visit a secluded Dahe Miao Village in the mountains; explore a Ancient Han village preserved intact with 600 years history; visit Huangguoshu Waterfall, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful; cross the Balinghe River Bridge linking two moutains and 2230 meters long; watch the sun set over Yuhuang Peak and much more.

Changxing Island October Holiday Idyllic Escape

Changxing Island, between Chongming Island and Pudong, is an ideal and convenient break from the city, with its swathing forests and fresh air. Known as the "Clean Island," "Hometown of Oranges" and "Longevity Island," it boasts a unique natural environment and rich natural resources. There are many attractions on the island, including Shanghai Orange Grove, Mongolian Village Racetrack, Hanging Beads Park, Shanghai Stunt Center, Xianfeng Resort, Shisha Wild Animal Park, Green Island Reed Marshes Maze, Star Island Resort & Country Club and more.

8-Day Silk Road Adventure Tour





This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

