16 Events in Haikou: Joe Wong, Moon Festivals, Bike Tours & More

So many moons! Enjoy your holiday with these festivals.

September 22: Ultimate You 10-week Challenge



Workout at home, at the beach or at a gym. Start large, sick, recovering or over 40. It doesn't matter where you are or how busy you are. You’ll have the motivation you need to burn some bun and grab that cash. Check out winners over 40 here and major-fat-losing winners here.



Wed Sep 22. RMB1248 for 10 weeks of coaching. Online. Scan this code or click on this link to register for your own program.



September 18: Meteors and Meteorites with Island Dragon Hunt



Stare at the sky with this activity meant to popularize science. To get a certificate from the scientific community and be able to look in a professional telescope, you must first register.

Sat Sep 18, 7-9pm; Free. Contact Island Dragon Hunt (WeChat ID: zen983die). Underneath Century Bridge next to the library in Central Park. See listing.



September 19: Joe Wong in Haikou



Image via Freeter



Laugh your weight away in moon cakes with this special show from Joe Wang.



Sun Sep 19, 8pm; Tickets vary RMB439-108. Purchase here. Hainan Song and Dance Theatre. See listing.

September 19-21: Art at the Museum



Image via Art Museum.



Enjoy poems and calligraphy fans on Sunday, sit in on Moon Cakes and Tea Culture Salon on Monday and make a jade rabbit lamp on Tuesday.



Sun-Tues Sep 19 - 21, 9.30am. Call 898-6522-0971 to register and inquire about cost. Art Museum. See listing.



September 19: Mid-Autumn Baseball Match

If you aren’t from the US or Japan, you probably don’t understand the appeal of baseball. This is hardly going to be the Orioles vs. the Yankees (go Orioles!), but the game this weekend in Evergreen Park’s Banyuan Square is the closest to Camden Yards you’re going to get without leaving Haikou.

Sun Sep 19, 4.30-7pm; Free. Message Rondo at WeChat ID: lgtzx54899 and tell him That’s sent you. Banyuan Square, Evergreen Park. See listing.

September 20: Mid-Autumn Festival Vaporwave Edition

Starting at 10.00pm on September 20, HakRaver and 414 Club are once again joining hands to bring you something a bit different from the usual Chinese boom-boom clubs. Tickets are RMB60 in advance and RMB80 at the door and include one drink which we really hope will be something from the microbrewery downstairs.

Mon Sep 20, 10pm; RMB60 now, RMB80 door cover. 414Club, second floor of Nineteen Taphouse. See listing.



September 20: Moon Cake Madness at the Wildlife Park



Image via Hainan Wildlife Park Panda World



Make meaningful family time when you craft moon cakes out of animal fodder and help the pandas, monkeys, hippos, and elephants at the Wildlife Park celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival. It’s a better way to keep the moon cake calories off your own belt and into the tummies of furry friends.

Mon Sep 20, 9am; RMB348 (two adults and one child). Hainan Wildlife Park Panda World. See listing.



September 19-21: Mid-Autumn Family Fun at Changying 100 Wonderland

Image via Changying 100 Wonderland



Package price includes entry to the park, performances, photo shoots and a moon cake making competition. Order tickets here.



Sun-Mon Sep 19-21; opens at 11am, activity is from 5-9pm. RMB399 per family (two adults and one child). Changying 100 Wonderland. See listing.



September 19-21: Movie Town Mooncake Festival

Image via Mission Hills



RMB 160 to 218 includes entrance tickets, the market, lantern viewing, getting dressed up in Hanfu, experiencing intangible cultural heritage and performances.

Sun-Mon Sep 19-21, all day; RMB160-218. See more information here. Mission Hills. See listing.

September 19-21: First Annual Five Officials Temple Hanfu & Moon Viewing Festival

Image via Haikou Five Officials Temple Account



Visit one of Haikou’s premier historic sites of interest under the light of full moon. Scan the QR code below to get tickets for RMB39.9

Sun-Mon Sep 19-21, 5.30-11pm; RMB39.9. Haikou Five Officials Temple. See listing.



September 21: Mid-Autumn Festival Yacht Party

Sashay across a JP70 yacht for an on-water moon watching party. Starts from the yacht harbor before crossing beneath Century Bridge, passing the Wormhole Library, and ending at Xiuying Port. Call 0898-31280080 for reservations.

Mon Sep 21, 8-10pm; RMB388 per person. Follow the links in this post to buy tickets. Hua Cai Jie Peng Yacht Club. See listing.



September 19-21: Moonlight Market at Wuyue Plaza

Pop-up at this street market at Wuyue Plaza featuring gifts, clothing, toys, and snacks.



Sun-Mon Sep 19-21, 7-10.30pm ; Free. Wuyue Plaza. See listing.



September 25: Sign-Up Ends for Ecurie Tianya (Giant Bicycles) 19 Annual Round the Island Bicycle Tour

Image via 19 Annual Round the Island Bicycle Tour



This fully supported bike tour is suitable for riders of all skill levels and includes food, hotel rooms (double occupancy), and a sweeps vehicle. Cost is RMB2980 per person for 7 days and 6 nights of October Holiday. If you don’t have your own bicycle, they can rent one to you.



Sat Sep 25, registration ends. Event October 1-7, all day; RMB 2,980 per person. Contact 13322098889 either by phone or WeChat.



September 25: The Haikou Independent Business Fair



Show support for local small and medium sized businesses while meeting up with new and old friends alike.



Sat Sep 25, 2-5pm. RMB56 per adult, kids free. Fullsing City. See listing.

Sundays: Haikou Urban Sketchers



Haikou Urban Sketchers meet most Sundays at a different location across the city to socialize, drink tea, and draw the beautiful city we live in.



Every Sun, 9am-Noon. Free. Contact WeChat ID: baowow5. Baishamen Park. See listing.

October 15: Singles Oil Painting Salon

Image via Dianping



Find your soulmate, or at least have some fun painting with this Singles Oil Painting Salon (油画单身交友沙龙) hosted by Hainan Singles at the Haikou 798 Art School on October 15.



Fri Oct 15, 7.30pm. RMB138. Contact WeChat ID: Hainanyiban. Haikou 798 Art School. See listing.

A translator living in Hainan for 17 of her 19 years in China, Marian Rosenberg is best known for her annual cycling trips through rural China. These trips not only have her blogging on Cycleblaze (username: brucianna) and helping people out on the Travel in China During Covid groups (Cyclist Translator), they've also landed her in the Washington Post's travel section and are the reason she has more than 40,000 followers on Douyin (我是凡一).



[Cover image via Freeter]



