Shanghai School News Roundup: September 2021

By That's Shanghai, September 17, 2021

Dulwich Pudong Clothesline Project

Dulwich-Tommy-L.jpg

Two Senior School students, Maggie W and Tommy L, brought The Clothesline Project to Dulwich Pudong, aiming to break the stigma surrounding mental health. The Clothesline Project is a global phenomenon where communities come together to paint empowering slogans on t-shirts which are then hung on clotheslines as a highly visible way of generating discussion and awareness. Dulwich Pudong applauds students for taking the initiative in this important issue.

Dulwich-Maggie-W.jpg

NAIS Pudong Sports Team Tryouts

NAIS-Pudong-1.JPG

It has been a busy start to the year at NAIS Pudong, with tryouts for football, volleyball, netball and swim teams taking place in the first few weeks of the term. Competition was intense but friendly, and the teams are looking forward to a year of hard work and sporting success.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Officially STEER Accredited

Dulwich-Puxi.jpg

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi are proud to become officially accredited by STEER Education in recognition of their effective use of AS Tracker, a tool used to detect hidden student wellbeing, mental health and safeguarding risks in and out of school. Their pastoral team is harnessing this technology to take a proactive rather than a reactive approach to meeting students’ social and emotional needs. The impact of this has been highly positive and is really making a difference for student’s wellbeing.

WISS Welcomes Students for a New Academic Year

WISS-1.JPG

September 1 marked the beginning of a new academic school year and 15 years of excellence at WISS! It is always so joyful to welcome students for a new year of challenging and empowering students through an unparalleled IB education. 

Wellington New Academic Year Start and First Day School

Wellington-2.jpg

The 2021-22 academic year commenced on Monday, August 30 at Wellington College International Shanghai. The place was once again filled with energetic and enthusiastic Wellingtonians, ready to learn and grow together. In addition to their returning pupils, they also welcomed around 300 new pupils to their diverse, international school community.

Back to Harrow!

Harrow-Shanghai.jpg

Harrow Shanghai was delighted to welcome both new and old students back to the 2021-2022 academic year. It was a very happy and exciting first day at school, and they feel confident their children will have a fulfilling and positive year. With outstanding class teachers and support staff, children will continue to be nurtured, challenged and inspired to reach their academic and pastoral best.

