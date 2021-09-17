  1. home
Italian Architect's 1st Asia Solo Exhibit Debuts in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, September 17, 2021

For the start of October, Design Society is presenting a new exhibition from Italian architect, designer and artist, Gaetano Pesce. 

This will be the first solo exhibition of the artist in Asia, and can be viewed at Sea World Culture and Arts Center

There will be “nearly 100 works, covering chairs, tables, cabinets, lamps, product design, architectural models, resin paintings, vases and installations – all uniquely hand-crafted – from the 1960s to present day. The exhibition offers an unprecedented journey through Pesce’s one-of-a-kind wonderland which is composed of intense and highly saturated color, innovative application of viscous materials and figurative shape.”

640-1.jpeg
Image via Design Society

Born in 1939, Gaetano Pesce has been exploring the boundary between art, architecture and design in the past five decades. Many of his works advocates for women’s rights, including one of his most well known works, Up Chair 5&6 created in 1969. The chair portion is resembles a female figure, while the foot rest is like a ball and chain. The piece is tended to tackle the idea of women as prisoners.

Pesce has been widely shown in world renowned museums including MoMA and the Metropolitan Museum in New York, the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the Vitra Museum in Germany. Pesce’s architecture has been realized in Japan, Brazil and many other countries.

Gaetano Pesce: Nobody’s Perfect

Duration: October 1, 2021 - February 27, 2022
Venue: Main Gallery, Sea World Culture and Arts Center
Address: 1187 Wanghai Lu, Nanshan District
Price: RMB98, early-bird in person RMB48
Hours: 10am-7pm (Mon-Fri), 10am-9pm (Sat-Sun and national holidays), last admission is 30 minutes prior to closing.


[Cover image via Design Society]

