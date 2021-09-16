Beijing Community Locked Down After Suspected COVID-19 Cases?

On Wednesday, September 15, it was reported that suspected (unconfirmed) cases of COVID-19 were found in a Beijing residential community.

The community in question is Duhui Huating in Shilizhuang neighborhood, Chaoyang District.

It turns out that only part of the community has been locked down. Suspected cases were found in buildings no. 8 and no. 10. However, as building no. 7 is connected to building no. 8, all three aforementioned buildings were locked down.

At around 7pm on September 15, a journalist from bjnews.com.cn learned from a Shilizhuang neighborhood employee that residents could enter the buildings in question but could not leave.

The same journalist also learned from a Chaoyang District health official that no new confirmed cases were reported, stating that they were still waiting for nucleic acid test results.

The official COVID-19 figures later showed that on September 15, Beijing recorded no new confirmed cases.

This means that, for now, life in Beijing continues as normal (COVID-19 normal that is).

The most recent outbreak in the Chinese mainland is in Fujian province. However, it has not been confirmed whether the latest suspected cases are linked to this outbreak.

[Cover image via Pexels]

