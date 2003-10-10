You May Hear Sirens In These Chinese Cities This Saturday

This coming Saturday, September 18 marks China’s annual National Defense Education Day. As part of the day, many city’s across the Middle Kingdom will test defense warning sirens.

Cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and elsewhere, will test advance warning sirens, air defense sirens and all-clear sirens.

In Beijing, tests are scheduled as follows:

10-10.03am – advance warning siren

10.10-10.13am – air defense siren

10.20-10.23am – all-clear siren

In Shanghai, tests are scheduled as follows:

11.35-11.38am – advance warning siren

11.45-11.48am – air defense siren

11.55-11.58am – all-clear siren

In Guangzhou and Shenzhen, tests are scheduled as follows:

10.40-10.43am – advance warning siren

10.50-10.53am – air defense siren

10.57-11am – all-clear siren

Since 2000, National Defense Education Day has been held annually in China on the third Saturday of September. The day normally includes a series of informative activities for school students.

[Cover image via Pixabay]