  1. home
  2. Articles

You May Hear Sirens In These Chinese Cities This Saturday

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 15, 2021

0 0

This coming Saturday, September 18 marks China’s annual National Defense Education Day. As part of the day, many city’s across the Middle Kingdom will test defense warning sirens.

Cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and elsewhere, will test advance warning sirens, air defense sirens and all-clear sirens. 

In Beijing, tests are scheduled as follows:

  • 10-10.03am – advance warning siren

  • 10.10-10.13am – air defense siren

  • 10.20-10.23am – all-clear siren

In Shanghai, tests are scheduled as follows:

  • 11.35-11.38am – advance warning siren

  • 11.45-11.48am – air defense siren

  • 11.55-11.58am – all-clear siren

In Guangzhou and Shenzhen, tests are scheduled as follows:

  • 10.40-10.43am – advance warning siren

  • 10.50-10.53am – air defense siren

  • 10.57-11am – all-clear siren

Since 2000, National Defense Education Day has been held annually in China on the third Saturday of September. The day normally includes a series of informative activities for school students.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

National Defense Education Day

more news

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

The spate of closures has come following a new law regarding out-of-school-hours tutoring.

Shanghai's Local COVID-19 Case Not Linked to National Outbreak

Shanghai's Local COVID-19 Case Not Linked to National Outbreak

Patient was infected by Delta variant from overseas sources.

Didi Booted From Chinese App Stores, 'National Security' Cited

Didi Booted From Chinese App Stores, 'National Security' Cited

DiDi said that users who've already downloaded the app will have no issue ordering a ride.

Wellington Introduce 2021 Festival of Education Speakers

Meet this year's roster of educators, industry experts and thought leaders.

Drunk Special Education Teacher Slaps around Police in China

The man, surnamed Tian, works (or more likely worked) at a special needs school in the city of Chifeng.

Expats to be Included in China's 7th National Population Census

The national census occurs every 10 years.

China Jobs: Editor, Education, Sales

A roundup of the latest employment opportunities around China.

WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

A flaw on WeChat went viral on Tuesday involving national flags and some pretty bizarre translations.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How Calorie-Packed Moon Cakes Tip the Scales

Sex, Lies & Saucy Postcards: Wallis Simpson in China

How to Learn New Moon Cake Flavors Using Mandarin

Here's What We Know About the New Beijing Stock Exchange

Taste Vacation: New Haikou Bistro Fuses Hainan & French Flavors

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Over 40 and Fit:

Over 40 and Fit: "For once I'm proud in my own body."

500 Free Spots at the Water Carnival Event in Wuzhishan

500 Free Spots at the Water Carnival Event in Wuzhishan

You May Hear Sirens In These Chinese Cities This Saturday

You May Hear Sirens In These Chinese Cities This Saturday

How to Learn New Moon Cake Flavors Using Mandarin

How to Learn New Moon Cake Flavors Using Mandarin

How Calorie-Packed Moon Cakes Tip the Scales

How Calorie-Packed Moon Cakes Tip the Scales

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives