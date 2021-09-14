“I won! Losing 9 Kilos is Life Changing!”

K2Fit’s next round of Ultimate You 10-week Challenge is starting September 22. It’s a total body transformation regardless of where you are starting. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be showing our readers testimonials from winners of all ages and body types. These participants competed in four different categories for two sexes and came out winning cash.



Getting “paid” to win? Sign us up!

Check out the results of the champion of the Ms. Fat Loss, Tania, who lives in Tianjin. Her story of transformation is incredibly relatable, as we all know what its like to come off of holiday absolutely chubby.

Here’s what she has to say:



“I came across the 10-week Challenge by chance through my friend's moments. Before that we had a holiday and I felt very unwell. I had gained too much weight over the winter and hadn’t exercised for months.



“I knew exactly what to do but I couldn't do it. I needed strict discipline to keep my weight down and enough exercise. I couldn't do it on my own. I needed someone to push me! So immediately after the holiday I started K2Fit.

“Thanks to the support of the community and my captain, I was able to stick to the rules again. Ten weeks was a very manageable time and I was fascinated by the results of previous participants. I resolved to firmly stick to all of Kara's recommendations to see if the K2Fit system works. And YES! It works!

“I won! I lost 9 kg in 8 weeks and gained visible muscle. I could even see the first signs of a 6-pack! Now, I continue with K2Fit to help me stay on track and not fall back into bad habits. This used to happen to me, but with K2Fit, not anymore. K2Fit team, thank you for making me feel good!”

Tania’s story is pretty cool, but men who want to bulk up and slim down can also benefit from K2Fit. After all, Coach Kara was a bodybuilder before and understands exactly what these men want in a program.

Check out these photos from the champion of Mr. Muscle Up:





Lastly, Coral who lives in Zhuhai wasn’t in too bad of a place to begin with for this session of Ultimate You. She had even come in second place for the previous challenge in the Fat Lass category.



Read what she has to say below:



“I joined K2Fit to try and get some motivation back after gaining over 20kg due to ill health and repetitive surgeries. Over the last two seasons I have managed to lose around 15kg in total. Last season I came second place for Fat Loss, and I didn't imagine that I would be able to even place for Ms Toned Up, as I thought I still had a bit too much fat to lose.



“However, I worked hard every day, counted my calories and calculated my macros. I did weights at the gym and joined a Muay Thai gym to get extra cardio in. I spoke to my team captain about what specific body part areas I should specifically target in order to tone, and he helped me with work out plans.



“I am really thankful to K2Fit and The Pirates for all of the support they gave me. I am much fitter and much more confident than I have been for a long time. I can't wait to keep going and win Muscle Up!”

You can get in great shape too with this incredibly well-priced program at RMB1,248 for 10-weeks. Don’t think you can afford it?

Do you buy a meal for one person twice a week at KFC or McDonald’s? Skip those, opt for something healthier, and you’ve made up the cost.



Do you buy espresso drinks at least four times a week? Make your coffee at home instead.

Not to mention is the time cost you’ll save in not having to figure out all of the steps on your own and avoiding mistakes and pitfalls because you’ve got help on your hands. There are coaches and personal trainers available at any time you need them. There’s a community of people to get behind you.

There are tons and tons of winner and non-winner testimonials from these challenges. And as we’ve covered before, often participants get addicted to the program.



What gym has that at this low of a cost?



To sign up and find out more about the details of the program, scan the QR code below or follow this link.



[Images courtesy of K2Fit]



