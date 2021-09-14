Cat Killer on the Prowl in Downtown Guangzhou

A recent viral video on Douyin shows a number of cats that have been poisoned and killed in the Zhonghai residential area in Tianhe district.

The cats died after eating from tins of tuna that were laced with poison.

Videos and photos show several dead cats piled together in bushes and grassy areas in the local community, situated near Xiangxue Metro station.





Recent cat poisonings in Tianhe district have drawn concern, with photos of deceased cats in bushes circulating on WeChat. Images via WeChat

A Guangzhou resident, with the username ‘Coffee Mama,’ took to WeChat saying: “This is the third poisoning that I know of. A neighbor has already reported the matter to the police. At the moment, we still don’t know who did this, but whoever did it, I hope they face serious punishment from the law.”

Despite stating she didn’t know who did the crime, the woman on her WeChat Moments questioned whether Zhonghai Property Company, located on Yunpu Wu Lu, could be responsible.

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said that he has seen at least seven dead cats when walking his dog in the area. He also speculated that there will likely be more based on pictures sent to a neighborhood WeChat group.

Some residents have been removing the tins of tuna when found, but both stray and domestic cats are still succumbing to the poisoned food.

Due to the consistent string of poisonings, some believe the culprit lives or works in the area.

An official warning was posted in the residential area and sent to the neighborhood WeChat group.

The statement reads, “Poisoning is uncivilized, irrational and illegal behavior. There are a large number of stray cats in the area... but do not take drastic and extreme measures to handle this problem.”

A neighborhood warning regarding recent cat poisonings. Image via WeChat



The statement went on to advise residents that they shouldn’t feed or come in contact with stray cats, and any extreme behavior should be avoided.

Finally, the statement claimed that they have contacted local authorities to remove stray cats in the area.

Sadly, this phenomenon is nothing new, as both cat and dog poisonings have occurred in Guangzhou and Shenzhen in recent years.

[Cover image via Pixabay]