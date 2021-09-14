  1. home
Fly in a ‘UFO’ at This Sanya Tourist Area...

By Vanessa Jencks, September 14, 2021

Forget helicopters. Instead opt for this ‘flying saucer’ experience in the Big and Small Fairlyand Tourist Area in Sanya (Da Xiao Dongtian Tourist Area).

This autonomous manned aircraft fits two people and looks like it hovered out of a Jetson’s cartoon.

Described as a ‘big egg’ flying around in the Sanya sunset, the machine reminiscent of a drone is self-piloted. During flight, you or your Chinese friend will put in earphones to talk with ground control.

The aircraft has eight arms, 16 propellers and its length is 5.61 meters. It has a load of 220kg, battery charge that lasts 2 hours, can fly up to 130km per hour and a range of 35km.

WechatIMG75.jpeg

The whole automated experience lasts 5 minutes in the sky, taking you over palms, the coast and crystal-clear waters, returning and landing back precisely in the takeoff location. 

The vendors of this aircraft have equipped this ‘big egg’ with a real-time health monitor program and emergency landing points throughout the flight path. Therefore if even a temporary and immediate landing is needed for maintenance, safety of both humans and the machine are kept at top priority.

WechatIMG73.jpeg

No need to worry about capturing the moments either, as the aircraft is equipped with intelligent cameras to recognize facial patterns and emotions to snap your best moments during the flight.

With the addition of this intelligent flight path, Sanya Fairyland continues to strive to set itself apart from other tourist options in Sanya, including jungle cars, rainbow slides and other experiences.

To get out there, you can spend as little as RMB116 for a taxi or didi if you use ride-hailing comparison apps, such as Baidu or Meituan. It’s about one hour and thirty minutes to get out there, going past Nanshan Temple. Going by Sanya’s bus routes will take two hours and thirty minutes. If anyone gets carsick in your family, you could take the train to Yazhou Bay then get a car from the station.

Tickets into the park are available on dianping for tourists for RMB60 or you can buy packages to include several of the attractions, saving quite a bit of money. Hainan residents, children, students and elderly enjoy a slightly discounted ticket at RMB38.

This Jetson hovercraft hasn’t been listed with tickets on their WeChat account or dianping at the time of writing, so call ahead to check if tickets are available to the public. We called to ask if tickets could be bought at this time, and there was no publicly released information about when tickets would become available for purchase. 

We'll be sure to let you know when aircraft tickets finally come available to the public. We definitely won't mind reviewing the experience for our readers too.

Big and Small Fairyland
Daily, 7.30am-6.30pm. Daxiao Cave Scenic Area in the South of National Highway 225. See listing.

[Images via Big and Small Fairyland Account]

