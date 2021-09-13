  1. home
  2. Articles

Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Not Expected to Derail Holiday Travel

By That's Guangzhou, September 13, 2021

0 0

China’s Fujian province has been the victim of the latest COVID-19 outbreak, with 64 local transmitted cases reported over the past two days.

So far, the resurgence has largely been contained to the city of Putian and is considered much smaller than the Nanjing outbreak near the end of July.

Global Times reported that the outbreak is unlikely to hinder the general tourism market ahead of the Mid-autumn festival and October 1 National Holiday.

As we’re all familiar with by now, Chinese health authorities implemented measures to contain the outbreak, including mass nucleic testing and the closure of schools, restaurants and bars.

Anyone leaving Putian is required to provide a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 48 hours.

Health experts believe the outbreak may have originated with the father of a student returning from Singapore on August 4, Guardian reports.

[Cover image via That’s]

Covid-19 Fujian

more news

China Reports Zero New Local COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend

China Reports Zero New Local COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend

China has also cleared all COVID-19 high-risk areas.

Over 2 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in China

Over 2 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in China

China's vaccine program accounts for 40% of the global COVID-19 shot total.

China Reports 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

China Reports 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

One in Shanghai and one in Jiangsu.

China Reports 3 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

All three are in Yunnan Province.

Shanghai Reports 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

One case in Pudong and one in Songjiang.

China Reports 4 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

Two cases were reported in Shanghai, with one case each in Yunnan and Jiangsu.

China Reports 1 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

After recording zero on Sunday for the first time since the current outbreak began on July 20.

Local COVID-19 Outbreak at Pudong Airport Now Up to 5 Cases

All three patients are workers at Pudong International Airport.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Sex, Lies & Saucy Postcards: Wallis Simpson in China

Here's What We Know About the New Beijing Stock Exchange

15 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Not Expected to Derail Holiday Travel

Become a Better Professional by Being a Student Again in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

US Open Winner Emma Raducanu Praised in China for Her Heritage

US Open Winner Emma Raducanu Praised in China for Her Heritage

15 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

15 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Not Expected to Derail Holiday Travel

Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Not Expected to Derail Holiday Travel

Topgolf to Open Its Largest Venue in China Next Year

Topgolf to Open Its Largest Venue in China Next Year

Become a Better Professional by Being a Student Again in China

Become a Better Professional by Being a Student Again in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives