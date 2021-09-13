Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Not Expected to Derail Holiday Travel

China’s Fujian province has been the victim of the latest COVID-19 outbreak, with 64 local transmitted cases reported over the past two days.

So far, the resurgence has largely been contained to the city of Putian and is considered much smaller than the Nanjing outbreak near the end of July.

Global Times reported that the outbreak is unlikely to hinder the general tourism market ahead of the Mid-autumn festival and October 1 National Holiday.

As we’re all familiar with by now, Chinese health authorities implemented measures to contain the outbreak, including mass nucleic testing and the closure of schools, restaurants and bars.

Anyone leaving Putian is required to provide a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 48 hours.

Health experts believe the outbreak may have originated with the father of a student returning from Singapore on August 4, Guardian reports.

[Cover image via That’s]