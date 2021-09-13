15 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

6-Day Changbai Mountain & North Korea Border Tour

Located in Jilin Province, Changbaishan is one of China’s nature preservation zones, and boasts an ecosystem with world famous precious animals like tigers, sikas, sables and more. It’s China’s typical comprehensive nature existence of world importance. The Heavenly Lake nestles in the crater of a volcano on Baitoushan, The White-Head Mountain, the main peak of the Changbaishan, and forms a border between China and Korea. This tour also takes in the border town of Dandong and the Broken Bridge of the Yalu River, which was blown up by bombs from American planes during the Korean War, as well Shenyang and the Mukden Palace, the country's second largest ancient building and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

6-Day Northern Xinjiang Tour





Xinjiang is a noble destination for travelers, enchanting people to pack bags with its name alone. This tour’s brilliant itinerary covers the sites of northern Xinjiang, taking you on a scenic adventure along the ancient Silk Road. With a local expert guide, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, deserts, woods and grassland and the exotic places of Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

Yoga for Life Studio is heading back to the beloved Anji Mountains for a series of yoga and mindfulness retreats. They will be staying at lovely secluded sites among the stunning mountain landscape in both Caojiawu and Guanyintang Villages for some healthy living for both body and brain.

7-Day Lhasa Off-the-Beaten Path Village Leisure Trekking

Arrive in Lhasa and visit stunning Buddhist and historic sites, such as Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple, Barkhor Street, Sera Monastery and Drepung Monastery. Visit cliffside Pabonka Palace and visit the holy cave where Songtsen Gampo the 33rd Tibetan king used to meditate, before trekking to Tashi Chöling Hermitage, passing a traditional sky-burial site. Visit famous monasteries, the Great Tsongkapa’s meditation cave, take in beautiful views of Lhasa valley, stay in a traditional village and more.

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour



Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces. These are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

7-Day Sino-Vietnamese Secret Guangxi Tour

In addition to Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border; grand underground cave system; other-worldly villages; and the country’s largest volcanic island.

4-Day Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve Adventure

Honored as the “last pure land on our blue planet,” Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve was first introduced to the wider world when the famous American adventurer Joseph F. Rock published an article and photographs of Daocheng in National Geographic in 1928. “Where in all the world is to be found scenery comparable to that which awaits the explorer and photographer!” he wrote. The snow-capped mountains, steep cliffs, crystal clear lakes, vast pastures, as well as the dense woods compose a harmonious utopian land.

7-Day Qinghai & Gannan Tibetan Area Exploration

Qinghai and Gannan are renowned as ‘Small Tibet’ due to their rich Tibetan Buddhism influence. With an average altitude of 3,000 meters above sea level, you can experience Tibetan culture and enjoy the plateau scenery in comfort and without the risk of altitude sickness. Here you will see grand prairies, scattered lakes, monasteries, Tibetan villages, unique mountain peaks and hidden wonderlands.

6-Day Magic Guizhou Hiking Tour with Hidden Tribes

Located in Southwest China, Guizhou boasts beautiful mountains and rivers, multiple minorities and unique ethnic customs, life and handicrafts. Immerse yourself in marvelous landscapes, visiting “the last cave tribe in China” and exploring the ancient Hanging Coffins and ancient cave burial culture. Enjoy the picturesque vista of Malinghe Canyon, be amazed at Huangguoshu Waterfall, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and wander through the Old Han village in Tianlong Tunpu to feel the ancient culture and customs that stretch back 600 years.

6-Day Guizhou Ethnic Cultural Experience Tour

Situated in mountainous Southwest China, with unique surroundings, varied topography, pleasant weather and a temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, on average, Guizhou is an ideal winter destination. Immerse yourself in a Miao and Dong Village in Kaili and Zhaoxing, experiencing their unique ethnic culture and lifestyles; catch local fish in the rice fields with local farmers; watch big local shows; hike on one of the largest rice terraces in China; enjoy local cuisine and more.

3-Day Gouqi Island Getaway



Watch the sunrise over mountains and set over an abandoned village; chill on the beautiful beach and have a bonfire party at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners. Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

3-Day Detian Waterfall Adventure Tour



This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities. Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests. The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

