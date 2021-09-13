  1. home
Topgolf to Open Its Largest Venue in China Next Year

By That's Guangzhou, September 13, 2021

Topgolf recently announced that a new venue in Chengdu, slated to open in 2022, will be the largest Topgolf venue in the world. 

The global sports and entertainment company is well known for innovating the driving range experience by adding technology to the tees and quality food and drink options.

bar-wide-Austin.jpg
Bar and dining area at a Topgolf venue in Austin, Texas

The Chengdu venue will be nearly 12,000 square meters and include a Chinese restaurant along with a premium steakhouse, seafood restaurant and all-day dining, among other options.

Topgolf_Chengdu_Rendering.jpg
Chengdu Topgolf venue rendering

According to a press release from Topgolf, the Chengdu venue is one of many venues set to open across Asia. Topgolf currently has 70 venues in six countries.

On Tuesday, the company opened its first Chinese mainland venue to the public in Shanghai.

The all-indoor 2,000-square-meter space is a lounge concept that includes a nine-hole mini golf experience inspired by Chinese watercolors. 

While there are no actual swing bays for guests to whiff balls in an embarrassing fashion (it happens a lot), there are swing bay simulators to try out.

Headquartered in the US, Topgolf has played a role in introducing more people around the world to the game of golf by adding a new level of entertainment to the prototypical driving range.

While Guangzhou has multiple driving ranges you can check out, none are on par with Topgolf.

[Images via Wikimedia, Topgolf]

golf entertainment

