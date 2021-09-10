11 Upcoming Events in Haikou: Races, Festivals, Fairs & More

Head to a car show or check out a rave, either way Haikou is full of fun this weekend.



Want to share a Hainan event or stay up to date on the latest? Join our Events ONLY Hainan Group. Scan the QR code to be added to the group:

September 9-12: Haikou Car Show

Are you one of those people who enjoys massive events at convention centers? The sound of the crowd, the total lack of anywhere to sit down, the really cool new things on display? If so, the Haikou Car Show 金秋车站 RMB30 at the Hainan International Convention Center might be for you.

Thurs-Sun Sep 9-12: 9am-6pm. RMB30, purchase tickets through the movies app, or connect with That’s Sanya on WeChat for the mini-program link. Hainan International Convention Center. See listing.



September 10: Teacher Appreciation Dinner Discount





Image via Pexels

The Ritz Carlton Haikou would like to thank all the Teachers out there by offering 30% off on dinner tonight! Bring proof that you are teacher and get 30% off your meal (with the exception of seafood and alcohol).



Fri Sep 10: Dinner only. The Ritz Carlton Haikou. See listing.



September 10: Acid Coast

We're insufficiently up to date on the rave scene to know what "Acid Coast" is but HAK Raver has thrown some baller parties in the past. We really wish they would send their flyers out earlier in the week so we could, we don't know, make plans or something like that.

Fri Sept 10: 10pm-Late. RMB 60. 414Club, second floor of Nineteen Taphouse. See listing.

September 10-11: N Park Street Fair

This weekend, the N Park street fair is back with musical performances, local food, homemade soaps, and offerings from local artists.

Fri & Sat Sep 10 & 11, All day: Free entry. N Park Street. See listing.



Until September 12: Thai Electronic Music Festival

Screenshot via Haikou Water Park at Mission Hills WeChat

We’re a little bit dubious as to how the Thai Electronic Music Festival (傣迪电音粉色沙滩狂欢节) is actually going to be and we don’t really understand how a week long music festival could be ending daily at 9pm, but the Water Park at Mission Hills is hosting a music festival through to the 12 of this month. Price RMB 77 for adults, RMB 38 for children.

Daily until Sep 12: All day, ends 9pm. RMB77 per adult, RMB38 per child. Water Park at Mission Hills. See listing.



September 10-12: Sexy Cos

Everyone’s favorite gay bar has an even more risque theme than usual for this weekend's parties, but don't worry if you aren't comfortable being (un)dressed to the nines in public, as most of the crowd will be wearing the Haikou norm of t-shirts and flip-flops.

Fri-Sun Sept 10-12, 10.30pm: Free entry. Frey. See listing.

September 15: Sign-ups close for Haikou Orienteering Week

Screenshot via Hainan International Travel Conference WeChat

You have to sign up for Haikou Orienteering Week 智跑海口城市定向赛 before September 15 for this fun city-wide event which takes place on October 3. RMB 300 per person includes insurance and swag.

Wed Sep 15, Registration ends. Sun Oct 3, Event begins, all day: RMB 300. Scan the QR Code above for more information and to register.

September 17 & 18: Live Action Performance of New Happy Dad and Son

The Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center will have showings of this live action version of the Chinese children’s cartoon at 7.30pm on September 17 and 18. Ticket prices range from RMB 50 to RMB 220.

Fri & Sat Sep 17 & 18, 7.30pm. Tickets range from RMB50-220. Call 0898-36653888 or scan the QR code above to buy a ticket. The Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center. See listing.



Saturdays: Haikou Baseball Club

The Haikou Baseball Club trains throughout the week and plays most Saturdays on the Haidian Campus of Hainan University. They have been known to also have events at Evergreen Park. For more information contact WeChat lgtzx54899 or follow their Official Account in the flyer below.

Every Sat, 8-11am, 4-6.30pm. Free. Contact WeChat ID: lgtzx54899. Haidian Campus of Hainan University. See listing.



Sundays: Haikou Urban Sketchers

Haikou Urban Sketchers meet most Sundays at a different location across the city to socialize, drink tea, and draw the beautiful city we live in.



Every Sun, 9am-Noon. Free. Contact WeChat ID: baowow5. Moon Pipa Teahouse. See listing.



October 15: Singles Oil Painting Salon



Image via Dianping



Find your soulmate, or at least have some fun painting with this Singles Oil Painting Salon (油画单身交友沙龙) hosted by Hainan Singles at the Haikou 798 Art School on October 15.



Fri Oct 15, 7.30pm. RMB138. Contact WeChat ID: Hainanyiban. Haikou 798 Art School. See listing.



READ MORE: Taste Vacation: New Haikou Bistro Fuses Hainan & French Flavors



A translator living in Hainan for17 of her 19 years in China, Marian Rosenberg is best known for her annual cycling trips through rural China. These trips not only have her blogging on Cycleblaze (username: brucianna) and helping people out on the Travel in China During Covid groups (Cyclist Translator), they've also landed her in the Washington Post's travel section and are the reason she has more than 40,000 followers on Douyin (我是凡一).



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image via Haikou Water Park at Mission Hills WeChat]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.









