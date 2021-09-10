  1. home
Canton Fair Will Be Offline for the First Time Since Pandemic

By That's Guangzhou, September 10, 2021

The Canton Fair will be back to an offline format more than a year after switching online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRT Radio reports that more than 200,000 buyers are estimated to join the offline portion of the 130th China Import and Export Fair, which will open on October 15. An online section will also be in the mix for the major trade fair.

The exhibition area of the fair. Image via That’s

This session will set up 51 exhibition areas for 16 different commodity categories, and the theme will be promoting the country’s dual circulation strategy. The strategy involves both domestic and overseas markets working together.

According to Chu Shijia, the event will target buyers from 40 countries and regions around the world.

[Cover image via @deco_agent/Instagram]

Canton Fair

