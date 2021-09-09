  1. home
23 Awesome Things To Do in Sanya: Silent Parties, Rugby & More

By Vanessa Jencks, September 9, 2021

0 0

Sound codes can’t stop some organizers from keeping the party going.

Sponsored

September 11: Free Beer at Bazaar Del Mar

WechatIMG281.jpeg

If you follow That’s Sanya, show them proof of your loyalty at the bar to receive a free Asahi beer to use to gamble with at beer pong. Even though sound control codes require the air to go silent, the music won’t stop at Jile with Piquante Music. Enjoy the Silentsystem from 11pm on. If you haven't been to a silent party before, you should try it at least once.

The festival will include a vintage bazaar, beer pong games, darts, soccer table competitions and plenty of places to chill.

A passionate night is in store for all with free shots every hour, 6 cocktails for RMB198, 12 Tequila BoomBoom Shots for RMB120, and private tables available for reservation. 

Sat Sep 11, 3pm-late. Free entry. Jile Surf Bar.

September 9: Melt

Melt into the breeze at Houhai with this party brought to you by Sauce Piquante. They've got 100 headphones that can reach 700 meters once the sun goes down. Check out photos of the party here.

Thurs, Sep 9, 7pm-late. 11pm Silent Party. Free entry. Aurora.

September 9: Latin Night

WechatIMG5.jpeg

Feel the music that ignites half of the world at Dolphin’s weekly Latin night.

Every Thursday, 9.30pm-1.30am. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

September 11: The Many Faced Girl

WechatIMG273.jpeg

Dress up to show your many sides.

Sat Sep 11, deals all day, 9.30pm-2am for the party; free entry to the party. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

September 11: Foam Party

After a short lull due to the most recent outbreak, Aurora’s favorite foam is back with plenty of fluff. Watch Aurora’s video by following That’s Sanya on WeChat.

Sat Sep 11, 8pm-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.

September 11: Safari

WechatIMG203.jpeg

Welcome to the jungle. Watch Solar’s video about their Safari party by following That’s Sanya on WeChat.

Sat Sep 11, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

September 12: Rugby Matches Live

new-zealand-rugby.jpg

Show up to Dolphin with your game face to watch New Zealand play Argentina then South Africa play against Australia. Whichever team you support doesn’t matter, just be there.

Sun Sep 12, 1pm for the first match; free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Daily: Snack Market

WechatIMG274.jpeg

Ten of Sanya’s food vendors are bringing late night snacks to all. Head there for some late night food when most shops close up. Or you could head to McDonald’s. Your choice. 

Daily, 9pm-4am; Free entry. Pattaya.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

sanya-international-church.jpg
Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.

Sun Sep 5 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football

soccer-flyer-2.jpg

Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.

Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Wednesdays & Saturdays: Art Jams

segarra-art.jpeg

New faces and new art skills at Art Jams every Wednesday and Saturday. Their last meetup included art movement.

Every Wed & Sat, 6.30-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Wednesdays - Mondays: Fitness Classes

WechatIMG91.jpeg

Enjoy yoga, zumba, boxing, salsa and a late night movie at Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Wed-Mon, times vary; RMB 30 per class. Scan QR code for more information. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails

cocktail-the-underground.jpg

Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.

Mon-Thurs; Free entry. The Underground.

Saturdays: Kids Workshops

WechatIMG280.jpeg

Invest in your child’s creative side with lessons from American artist Angelo Segarra.

Every Sat 10am-12.30pm; RMB2,000 for 8 classes. Segarra Art.

Saturdays: Mojo Beach Yoga

mojo-yoga.jpegImage via Mojo Fitness

Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.

Every Sat, 7am; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Daily: Goddess Hour

goddess-hour.jpeg

Be surprised every night by a free cocktail on the house at Vanessa House. You'll get a small bottle of champagne if you forward this deal to 50 people (and prove it of course).

Daily before 10pm; Free entry. Vanessa House.

Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour

hookah-happy-hour.jpeg

Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.

Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Spinning Class

mojo-spinning.jpegImage via Mojo Fitness

Can’t stop and won’t stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.

Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Daily: Happy Hour

5.5-happy-hour.jpeg

Buy one get one free on select food and drinks during Intercontinental’s Happy Hour at their super chill lounge. You’ll have a great view of Xiaodonghai in comfortable leather chairs.

Daily, 7-10pm; Free entry. Intercontinental.

READ MORE: Host Your Own Barbecue with RMB230 Discounted Rooms at this Inn

Want to get out in the water? Here's how.

[Cover image via Sauce Piquante]

Rugby party Sanya

RMB299 for an Oceanview Room at Harman Hotel in Sanya

RMB299 for an Oceanview Room at Harman Hotel in Sanya

Check out this beautiful view and great deal at Harman Hotel in Sanya.

We Went to Sanya's Saddest Animal Cafe and...

We Went to Sanya's Saddest Animal Cafe and...

You can decide whether you'll visit this fellow at this Sanya cafe.

19 Events in Sanya: Boxing, Zumba, Movies & More

19 Events in Sanya: Boxing, Zumba, Movies & More

Sports and fitness galore in the city that always shines.

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

Sanya has slowed down in events due to the lull in travelers, but there's still so much to do.

8 Shops for Coffee and Sweets in Sanya

Coffee and dessert in Sanya is available at many locations in Sanya.

15 Sanya Events Still On, 8 Events Cancelled or Postponed

Check out what events have been cancelled or postponed due to covid-19.

23 Sanya Events: Surf & Skate Camp, International Market Fair & More

Get out of the normal beat of life with these cool events in Sanya.

PHOTOS: Sanya's Ugly-Beautiful Fishing Village on a Hillside

Sanya's remnant fishing village is a messy mixture of nostalgia and forthcoming demise.

