Host Your Own Barbecue with RMB230 Discounted Rooms at this Inn

By Vanessa Jencks, September 8, 2021

Next to where to go for an affordable, proper western breakfast, the most popular question I’ve been asked without having a good answer is where to go for an outdoor barbecue.

The expat community here is filled with South Africans, Americans, Russians and Brazilians, hailing from cultures that boast in good grills.

What better way to celebrate a birthday than with a barbecue under the stars near a beautiful lake at Dongfang Huili Rosewood Homestay ?

inn.jpeg
Image courtesy of Dongfang Huili Rosewood Homestay

Here at That’s we cooked you up both a deal of RMB230 per night (usually RMB310) and permission to use their massive double grill. We’ll accept invitations to your braai or shashlyk as thanks.

The owner is such a lover of beauty that he wouldn’t let us post a picture of the barbecue area since the photographer of that specific photo didn’t do too great of a job. We couldn’t wait to share this deal with you, not to even let him take a few new photos, so private message us or him to ask for a picture. Instead he also gave us his personal photography collection of the areas around the hotel.

WechatIMG86.jpegWechatIMG70.jpegWechatIMG87.jpegImages courtesy of Dongfang Huili Rosewood Homestay

The owner is very accommodating and mentioned that his English isn’t very good. So expect to use an app translator or take a bilingual friend to your next cookout. (We have recommendations of people who eat meat in exchange for free casual translation if you’re desperate.)

He did say there are six key attractions in the area, and he’s happy to be a guide for free during times when there isn’t much traffic or when your group fills up his inn. Yeah!

Camping is also possible, which is awesome.

The area around the hotel has been described by Chinese reporters as a ‘little Guilin’ and we have to agree there are striking similarities.

WechatIMG85.jpegWechatIMG76.jpegImages courtesy of Dongfang Huili Rosewood Homestay

This cute lighthouse is only fifty minutes away by car, so you could visit it on the way in or the way out.WechatIMG98.jpegImage via Small Island Go Travel

We want to lounge in that massive tub and just soak away the troubles of these last tumultuous years. WechatIMG271.jpegWechatIMG272.jpegImage via Dianping

The decoration is inspired by the Li People, so you’re experiencing an authentic experience surrounded in the beauty and culture of Hainan. Image via Small Island Go Travel

If you’re not going to grill out and BYOB, expect a few Li dishes and typical Chinese food at their inn’s restaurant, which is open 11am-1.30pm and 4.30-9pm. We have no idea what you’ll do for breakfast. a1595493f49a38e6a690fbdacfe84ac5.jpgImage via Small Island Go Travel

To get out to this bed and breakfast you’ll need to rent a car or a party bus depending on the size of your group. It’s a three and a half to four hour trek, regardless of if you’re going through the mountains or along the coast. We know someone we can recommend for car rentals also.

But it’s worth it friends. They have a swing set too. Adults can use it and pretend they’re still a child. Or be the child they already know they are.

We’d recommend this location for retreats, company outings, school staff appreciation getaways and raucous braai.

To purchase this deal, contact the manager directly on WeChat at 13396842597. Do take note that this deal is not available during public holidays, such as Mid-Autumn Festival and National Week.

See listing for Dongfang Huili Rosewood Homestay.

[Cover image courtesy of Dongfang Huili Rosewood Homestay]

Sanya Hotels barbecue

