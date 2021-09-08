  1. home
  2. Articles

Make Yourself at Home at W Suzhou Serviced Apartments

By Sponsored, September 8, 2021

0 0

Unwind in secluded settings surrounded by spectacular city views and lake scenes, as you lounge in vivaciously designed serviced apartments, accentuated by swirls of vibrant hues and modern upscale architecture.

1768724660.jpg

Situated next to the Suzhou Centre Mall – the epitome of a one-stop, desirable dining and shopping experience – W Suzhou offers 60 serviced apartments, ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom, designed with W signature chic and innovative touches, with their signature W bed to make your stay perfect.

868070826.jpg

W Suzhou Serviced Apartments

Each serviced apartment features a spacious living room with integrated kitchen, equipped with all required hardware from a dish washer and oven to a microwave. A work space with high speed internet access, savvy in-room entertainment, a plush W bathrobe and other playful indulgences that promise multitudes of enchanted moments is also in every room.

1687424349.jpg

272679480.jpg

675386967.jpg

Benefits

  • Price includes 10% service charge and 6% VAT

  • Twice weekly style service

  • Complimentary use of The REZ – serviced apartments social space

  • Complimentary use of FIT & WET

  • 10% off on AWAY SPA treatment

  • 10% off on Wheels (hotel transportation)

  • 30% off on laundry service

  • WiFi internet access within hotel building

  • One set of MOMO amenities upon arrival

W Suzhou is here to help you find your way home. For reservation and information, please contact +86 512 6988 7777

W Suzhou

Building 7 Suzhou Center
Corner of Xinggang Avenue and Suhui Road
Suzhou Industrial Park
Jiangsu 215021
PR China

www.w-suzhou.com

Suzhou Hotels

more news

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

We are delighted to announce that the fifth annual That's National Hospitality Awards will be held in Shanghai.

Tinges of Taoism at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Inn South of Haikou

Tinges of Taoism at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Inn South of Haikou

Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Bed and Breakfast offers a taste of Chinese culture.

Shenzhen Traveler Sleeps at McDonald's due to COVID Restrictions

Shenzhen Traveler Sleeps at McDonald's due to COVID Restrictions

The traveler was refused at a Shenzhen hotel as they were just in Sanya.

8 Dead and 9 Missing After Hotel Collapses in Suzhou

As of 11am on Tuesday, eight people have perished and nine are reported missing, according to the Paper.

5 Beautiful Hainan Room and Package Deals

Stay in Sanya or head out but make sure to have an unforgettable experience.

Shanghai Hotel News Roundup: June 2021

What's been going on in the wonderful world of hospitality!

FREE Hotel Afternoon Tea and 5 More Deals to Sip On

Enjoy free afternoon tea and five other hotel deals.

1 COVID-19 Case in Haikou Under Review Sparks Concerns for Sanya

One COVID-19 case in Haikou has brought tension to the whole island.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Coffins, Cigars & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

This Day In History: Mao Coins Communist Slogan Serve the People

This Day In History: Small Sword Society Take Shanghai

China International Flight Restrictions Set to Last to Mid-2022

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Make Yourself at Home at W Suzhou Serviced Apartments

Make Yourself at Home at W Suzhou Serviced Apartments

This Day In History: Mao Coins Communist Slogan Serve the People

This Day In History: Mao Coins Communist Slogan Serve the People

We're Hiring: Family Editor

We're Hiring: Family Editor

This Day In History: Small Sword Society Take Shanghai

This Day In History: Small Sword Society Take Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives