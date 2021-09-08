Make Yourself at Home at W Suzhou Serviced Apartments

Unwind in secluded settings surrounded by spectacular city views and lake scenes, as you lounge in vivaciously designed serviced apartments, accentuated by swirls of vibrant hues and modern upscale architecture.

Situated next to the Suzhou Centre Mall – the epitome of a one-stop, desirable dining and shopping experience – W Suzhou offers 60 serviced apartments, ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom, designed with W signature chic and innovative touches, with their signature W bed to make your stay perfect.

W Suzhou Serviced Apartments

Each serviced apartment features a spacious living room with integrated kitchen, equipped with all required hardware from a dish washer and oven to a microwave. A work space with high speed internet access, savvy in-room entertainment, a plush W bathrobe and other playful indulgences that promise multitudes of enchanted moments is also in every room.





Benefits

Price includes 10% service charge and 6% VAT

Twice weekly style service

Complimentary use of The REZ – serviced apartments social space

Complimentary use of FIT & WET

10% off on AWAY SPA treatment

10% off on Wheels (hotel transportation)

30% off on laundry service

WiFi internet access within hotel building

One set of MOMO amenities upon arrival

W Suzhou is here to help you find your way home. For reservation and information, please contact +86 512 6988 7777

Building 7 Suzhou Center

Corner of Xinggang Avenue and Suhui Road

Suzhou Industrial Park

Jiangsu 215021

PR China

www.w-suzhou.com