We're Hiring: Family Editor

We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated editor with experience in features, news writing, copywriting, video and a strong understanding of digital/social media platforms to join our team.
The Family Editor will be responsible for managing the family editorial content and online presence, as well as assisting with the production of the quarterly print edition of Urban Family magazine.
As well as being first to breaking news on education and family interest stories across China, this person will work closely with the marketing and editorial teams to build a strategy for growing our online platforms, including video, as well as proofread and write copy for client advertorials.
The role requires creativity, strong attention to detail and the ability to work to tight deadlines.
Responsibilities
Creating and coordinating family content for That’s online and digital platforms, i.e. Thatsmags.com, WeChat, Facebook, Twitter, video and email newsletters
Keeping our readers up-to-date with the latest news, online trends, events and happenings; breaking stories before anyone else
Writing and copyediting client advertorials for both our print publications and online platforms
Working closely with the marketing and online editorial teams to develop digital content that increases website traffic, subscribers and followers
Undertaking research using a variety of sources to create in-depth features for both print and online
Aiding our skilled team of designers in laying out our quarterly Urban Family print edition
Attending events to represent the magazine and connect with our readers
Required Skills
Excellent English writing, editing and communication skills
In-depth knowledge of print media, social media, videography and a passion for dynamic online content
Strong time management skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment
Passionate about Chinese culture
Native, or native-level spoken and written English. A good level of Chinese is desirable, though not mandatory
Two years relevant work experience required
Basic Photoshop and InDesign skills
Good knowledge of SEO not required, but a plus
To apply, please send two writing samples, a CV and a cover letter explaining your suitability for the position to editor@thatsmags.com with the email title 'Family Editor.'
