We're Hiring: Family Editor

We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated editor with experience in features, news writing, copywriting, video and a strong understanding of digital/social media platforms to join our team.

The Family Editor will be responsible for managing the family editorial content and online presence, as well as assisting with the production of the quarterly print edition of Urban Family magazine.

As well as being first to breaking news on education and family interest stories across China, this person will work closely with the marketing and editorial teams to build a strategy for growing our online platforms, including video, as well as proofread and write copy for client advertorials.

The role requires creativity, strong attention to detail and the ability to work to tight deadlines.

Responsibilities

Creating and coordinating family content for That’s online and digital platforms, i.e. Thatsmags.com, WeChat, Facebook, Twitter, video and email newsletters

Keeping our readers up-to-date with the latest news, online trends, events and happenings; breaking stories before anyone else

Writing and copyediting client advertorials for both our print publications and online platforms

Working closely with the marketing and online editorial teams to develop digital content that increases website traffic, subscribers and followers

Undertaking research using a variety of sources to create in-depth features for both print and online

Aiding our skilled team of designers in laying out our quarterly Urban Family print edition

Attending events to represent the magazine and connect with our readers

Required Skills

Excellent English writing, editing and communication skills

In-depth knowledge of print media, social media, videography and a passion for dynamic online content

Strong time management skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Passionate about Chinese culture

Native, or native-level spoken and written English. A good level of Chinese is desirable, though not mandatory

Two years relevant work experience required

Basic Photoshop and InDesign skills

Good knowledge of SEO not required, but a plus

To apply, please send two writing samples, a CV and a cover letter explaining your suitability for the position to editor@thatsmags.com with the email title 'Family Editor.'