14 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

5-Day Inner Mongolia Adventure



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Ride horses on the Xilamuren Grassland and drink Mongolian liquor from silver cups with the herdsman; visit holy place Hogor Aobao, the largest ritual stone pile on the Xilamuren grasslands dating back at least 400 years. Feast on Mongolian dishes like boiled lamb and take in the some Mongolian wrestling and horse racing. Pass the Yellow River on your way to the Resonant Sand Gorge in the middle of the Xiangshawan Desert, with its clear skies and star-filled nights. Marvel at the dinosaurs and Khitan cultural relics at the Inner Mongolian Museum, and visit the mausoleum of Genghis Khan.

8-Day Tibet Tour with Lhasa & Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier plus take a far view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

Yoga for Life Studio is heading back to the beloved Anji Mountains for a series of yoga and mindfulness retreats. They will be staying at lovely secluded sites among the stunning mountain landscape in both Caojiawu and Guanyintang Villages for some healthy living for both body and brain.

Mount Siguniang Erfeng Peak Climb



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Siguniang Mountain, or Four Sisters Mountain, is also known as the Queen of the Sichuan Mountains due to its rich natural resources, wild animals and amazing scenery. There are four Peaks in Siguniang Mountain, and this trip challenges you to scale the second highest, Erfeng, with a summit of 5276 meters. Due to its medium difficulty level and low risk, no experience is necessary, so it is a great way for aspiring mountaineers to get a taste of the climbing life, as well as a wonderful opportunity to take in highland views and Tibetan culture.

Hiking the Huihang Ancient Road



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Huihanggudao, or the Huihang Ancient Road, is an important ancient silk and tea trade route followed by merchants from Anhui to Zhejiang provinces and makes for some of the ‘best-kept secret’ hiking in the Shanghai vicinity. Go white water rafting, cool off in pristine pools and rivers, eat in traditional village restaurants and enjoy stunning scenery along the way.

8-Day Silk Road Adventure Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

6-Day In-Depth Qinghai Tour with Tongren-Tibet Culture



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Visit Ta'er Monastery, one of the six greatest monasteries of the Gelug Sect (or Yellow Hat Sect) of Tibetan Buddhism. Take in holy Qinghai, the largest lake in China, and Chaka, the lake mirror of the sky in China. Visit Kanbula National Forest Park, famous for its unique Danxia landform, and Rabkong Art Museum, which takes its name from the Tibetan for 'The Golden Valley,' and is has produced the largest number of Tibetan sculptures, painters and artists in China. And breath in the spirituality at Long Wu and Wutun Temples.

5-Star Resort Luxury Lakeside Getaway



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



6-Day Northern Xinjiang Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Xinjiang is a noble destination for travelers, enchanting people to pack bags with its name alone. This tour’s brilliant itinerary covers the sites of northern Xinjiang, taking you on a scenic adventure along the ancient Silk Road. With a local expert guide, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, deserts, woods and grassland and the exotic places of Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

Jiuzhaigou and Huanglong Scenic Area



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Located in a remote area of northern Sichuan Province, Jiuzhaigou and its neighbor Huanglong Scenic Area have superlative landscapes, with their beauty evolving through different seasons. No matter whether you pay a visit in spring, summer, fall, or winter, it is just like walking into a fairytale world. On this 3-day tour, you will visit the most beautiful parts of Jiuzhaigou and Huanglong at your own pace, with a smart route that makes the best of your time while avoiding the crowds.

