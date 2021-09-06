  1. home
  2. Articles

14 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, September 6, 2021

0 0

5-Day Inner Mongolia Adventure

96885143.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Ride horses on the Xilamuren Grassland and drink Mongolian liquor from silver cups with the herdsman; visit holy place Hogor Aobao, the largest ritual stone pile on the Xilamuren grasslands dating back at least 400 years. Feast on Mongolian dishes like boiled lamb and take in the some Mongolian wrestling and horse racing. Pass the Yellow River on your way to the Resonant Sand Gorge in the middle of the Xiangshawan Desert, with its clear skies and star-filled nights. Marvel at the dinosaurs and Khitan cultural relics at the Inner Mongolian Museum, and visit the mausoleum of Genghis Khan.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Tour with Lhasa & Everest Base Camp

Tibet-Joy.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier plus take a far view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

Yoga for Life Studio is heading back to the beloved Anji Mountains for a series of yoga and mindfulness retreats. They will be staying at lovely secluded sites among the stunning mountain landscape in both Caojiawu and Guanyintang Villages for some healthy living for both body and brain.

travel.jpg

Guanyintang Village: October Retreats Click Here

CJ-Sep.jpg

Caojiawu Village: September Retreat Click Here

19750037.jpg

Caojiawu Village: October & November Retreats Click Here

Mount Siguniang Erfeng Peak Climb

1017149027.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Siguniang Mountain, or Four Sisters Mountain, is also known as the Queen of the Sichuan Mountains due to its rich natural resources, wild animals and amazing scenery. There are four Peaks in Siguniang Mountain, and this trip challenges you to scale the second highest, Erfeng, with a summit of 5276 meters. Due to its medium difficulty level and low risk, no experience is necessary, so it is a great way for aspiring mountaineers to get a taste of the climbing life, as well as a wonderful opportunity to take in highland views and Tibetan culture.

For More Information Click Here

Hiking the Huihang Ancient Road

297687352.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Huihanggudao, or the Huihang Ancient Road, is an important ancient silk and tea trade route followed by merchants from Anhui to Zhejiang provinces and makes for some of the ‘best-kept secret’ hiking in the Shanghai vicinity. Go white water rafting, cool off in pristine pools and rivers, eat in traditional village restaurants and enjoy stunning scenery along the way.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Silk Road Adventure Tour

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day In-Depth Qinghai Tour with Tongren-Tibet Culture

1524961428.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Visit Ta'er Monastery, one of the six greatest monasteries of the Gelug Sect (or Yellow Hat Sect) of Tibetan Buddhism. Take in holy Qinghai, the largest lake in China, and Chaka, the lake mirror of the sky in China. Visit Kanbula National Forest Park, famous for its unique Danxia landform, and Rabkong Art Museum, which takes its name from the Tibetan for 'The Golden Valley,' and is has produced the largest number of Tibetan sculptures, painters and artists in China. And breath in the spirituality at Long Wu and Wutun Temples.

For More Information Click Here

5-Star Resort Luxury Lakeside Getaway

Cover.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Northern Xinjiang Tour

331928180.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Xinjiang is a noble destination for travelers, enchanting people to pack bags with its name alone. This tour’s brilliant itinerary covers the sites of northern Xinjiang, taking you on a scenic adventure along the ancient Silk Road. With a local expert guide, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, deserts, woods and grassland and the exotic places of Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

For More Information Click Here

Jiuzhaigou and Huanglong Scenic Area

1815188591.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Located in a remote area of northern Sichuan Province, Jiuzhaigou and its neighbor Huanglong Scenic Area have superlative landscapes, with their beauty evolving through different seasons. No matter whether you pay a visit in spring, summer, fall, or winter, it is just like walking into a fairytale world. On this 3-day tour, you will visit the most beautiful parts of Jiuzhaigou and Huanglong at your own pace, with a smart route that makes the best of your time while avoiding the crowds.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Everest Base Camp Adventure

1469393712.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic ancient monasteries and breathtaking natural landscapes, including the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

1509292315.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]

China Travel Deals Travel Guide China Travel

more news

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

China Travel Trends in 2020

Welcome to our 2020 China Year in Review series.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Your ultimate guide on what to do, see, eat and more in Harbin.

Train Tickets Now on Sale for China’s CNY Travel Rush

If you are planning to ride the rails over Spring Festival, we strongly encourage you get your tickets ASAP!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Coffins, Cigars & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

This Day in History: Old Shanghai’s Biggest Ever Gangster Heist

China International Flight Restrictions Set to Last to Mid-2022

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

Dylan Sprouse is Starring in an Upcoming Chinese Drama?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

14 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

14 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

The Rocking Beijing Bar which Used to Be a Tattoo Shop

The Rocking Beijing Bar which Used to Be a Tattoo Shop

No More Wedding Waste: Sanya City Encourages Civilized Marriages

No More Wedding Waste: Sanya City Encourages Civilized Marriages

'Sissy Men' Targeted in Pop Culture Crackdown in China

'Sissy Men' Targeted in Pop Culture Crackdown in China

China's Youth Gamers Limited to 1 Hour Per Day

China's Youth Gamers Limited to 1 Hour Per Day

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives