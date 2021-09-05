  1. home
  2. Articles

'Sissy Men' Targeted in Pop Culture Crackdown in China

By Lars James Hamer, September 5, 2021

0 0

China’s largest media regulator has called for a more traditional promotion of “correct beauty standards,” while condemning the promotion of “sissy men” in pop culture, specifically movies. 

The report by the regulator stated that the “sissy man image” in the film industry has led to a societal problem. 

The report went on to say that Chinese movie stars, whose image is constructed by their companies, are creating the image of many of today’s teenagers.

In the eight-point notice, people defined as “small fresh meat,” a Chinese term usually used to describe young Korean stars or those of similar appearance, were labeled “a threat to society.”

The notice, published by the National Radio and Television Administration on their website, said that there needs to be a stronger promotion of “traditional Chinese culture, revolution culture, socialist culture” and that they will work on establishing a correct beauty standard, including boycotting “sissy idols,” vulgar internet celebrities. 

The report also demanded that broadcasting and TV programs only host talent who are moral, of high artistic level and socially sound.

Previously, media regulators called for a crackdown on the unhealthy worshipping of celebrities following the arrest of K-pop star Kris Wu.

READ MORE: Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing on Suspicion of Rape

In the following days of his arrest, some super fans went online to publish their disgust and even said how they should break him out of jail. 

The report calling for a crackdown on sissy men is just one in the latest string of initiatives by the Chinese government on popular culture. 

In the past week, the government announced restrictions on when children can playing video games. Last month, popular media conglomerate Tencent had restrictions placed on its gaming and music platforms. 

READ MORE: China's Youth Gamers Limited to 1 Hour Per Day

[Cover image via 163.com]

Pop culture China

more news

China International Flight Restrictions Set to Last to Mid-2022

China International Flight Restrictions Set to Last to Mid-2022

A full international travel recovery isn’t likely until 2024.

China's Youth Gamers Limited to 1 Hour Per Day

China's Youth Gamers Limited to 1 Hour Per Day

Online game providers must limit minors to one hour of gaming per day on weekends and holidays.

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

The spate of closures has come following a new law regarding out-of-school-hours tutoring.

Jamaican Embassy in China Talks Jerk Sauce, Basketball and More

That's spoke with the Jamaican Embassy about their recent efforts to promote the country's products and services.

Meet China's Top 10 Wealthiest Women in 2021

Take a look at the richest women in the Middle Kingdom.

China Reports Zero New Local COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend

China has also cleared all COVID-19 high-risk areas.

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Get outta town!

5 Men Busted for Buying and Selling Lion Meat in China

The culprits were also fined between RMB10,000-80,000 for "endangering precious and endangered wild animals."

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Coffins, Cigars & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

China International Flight Restrictions Set to Last to Mid-2022

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

Here's When Universal Beijing Resort Officially Opens

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

'Sissy Men' Targeted in Pop Culture Crackdown in China

'Sissy Men' Targeted in Pop Culture Crackdown in China

China's Youth Gamers Limited to 1 Hour Per Day

China's Youth Gamers Limited to 1 Hour Per Day

China International Flight Restrictions Set to Last to Mid-2022

China International Flight Restrictions Set to Last to Mid-2022

Taste Vacation: New Haikou Bistro Fuses Hainan & French Flavors

Taste Vacation: New Haikou Bistro Fuses Hainan & French Flavors

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives