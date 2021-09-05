'Sissy Men' Targeted in Pop Culture Crackdown in China

China’s largest media regulator has called for a more traditional promotion of “correct beauty standards,” while condemning the promotion of “sissy men” in pop culture, specifically movies.

The report by the regulator stated that the “sissy man image” in the film industry has led to a societal problem.

The report went on to say that Chinese movie stars, whose image is constructed by their companies, are creating the image of many of today’s teenagers.

In the eight-point notice, people defined as “small fresh meat,” a Chinese term usually used to describe young Korean stars or those of similar appearance, were labeled “a threat to society.”

The notice, published by the National Radio and Television Administration on their website, said that there needs to be a stronger promotion of “traditional Chinese culture, revolution culture, socialist culture” and that they will work on establishing a correct beauty standard, including boycotting “sissy idols,” vulgar internet celebrities.

The report also demanded that broadcasting and TV programs only host talent who are moral, of high artistic level and socially sound.

Previously, media regulators called for a crackdown on the unhealthy worshipping of celebrities following the arrest of K-pop star Kris Wu.

READ MORE: Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing on Suspicion of Rape

In the following days of his arrest, some super fans went online to publish their disgust and even said how they should break him out of jail.

The report calling for a crackdown on sissy men is just one in the latest string of initiatives by the Chinese government on popular culture.

In the past week, the government announced restrictions on when children can playing video games. Last month, popular media conglomerate Tencent had restrictions placed on its gaming and music platforms.

READ MORE: China's Youth Gamers Limited to 1 Hour Per Day

[Cover image via 163.com]