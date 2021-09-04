  1. home
  2. Articles

China International Flight Restrictions Set to Last to Mid-2022

By Ned Kelly, September 4, 2021

0 0

China is not expected to loosen its current tight restrictions on international flights until after the first half of 2022, its top three airlines told analysts, reports Bloomberg.

Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines cited the government's COVID-19 prevention approach around the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, Parash Jain, head of shipping, ports and Asian transport research at HSBC, said in a note on Wednesday.

When reopening does occur, it will likely begin with Singapore, South Korea and other places with high vaccination rates, said Jain, citing the airlines.

READ MORE: Here's Why China Still Can’t Open Its Borders

International flights are currently at only 2% of 2019 levels, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). China’s ‘Five One’ policy essentially limits airlines to just one international flight a week, while passenger capacity is capped at 75%.

The top three Chinese airlines all suffered substantial losses in the first half of 2021, though the figures were an improvement from 2020 due to a recovery in domestic demand. That domestic rebound had stalled in recent months due to local COVID-19 outbreaks, although they now appear to have been brought under control.

The continuation of restrictions in China would push a full recovery in international travel further out to 2024, according to Jain, slower than the United States and Europe.

The move also has broad implications for tourism in the Asia-Pacific region, where Chinese outbound travelers normally play an outsized role. Easing of restrictions is unlikely to many countries in the region due to their relatively low vaccination rates and rising COVID-19 cases.

Since March 2020, China’s borders have remained shut to most foreign nationals. Anyone who does enter the country must undergo a mandatory quarantine of up to 21 days.

READ MORE: Will China's Borders Really Remain Closed for Another Year?

[Cover image via Flickr]

Covid-19 Flights Air Travel Travel

more news

Worry-free Travel as All of Hainan Now Low-Risk

Worry-free Travel as All of Hainan Now Low-Risk

All of Hainan was recently declared low-risk after two cases in Haikou were discovered.

Trip.com Group Holds International Travelers’ Forum to Boost Travel to Hainan

Trip.com Group Holds International Travelers’ Forum to Boost Travel to Hainan

Trip.com Group held its first International Travelers’ Forum (ITF), offering cross-broader communication and exchange opportunities to connect global travelers and tourism groups.

The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

After the recent cluster of cases starting May 21, epidemic controls have been tightened.

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Rules introduced in January regarding travel to and from Beijing are set to be scrapped as of midnight on March 16.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Coffins, Cigars & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

This Day in History: Old Shanghai’s Biggest Ever Gangster Heist

Meet China's Top 10 Wealthiest Women in 2021

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

China Reports Zero New Local COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China International Flight Restrictions Set to Last to Mid-2022

China International Flight Restrictions Set to Last to Mid-2022

Taste Vacation: New Haikou Bistro Fuses Hainan & French Flavors

Taste Vacation: New Haikou Bistro Fuses Hainan & French Flavors

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

Coffins, Cigars & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

Coffins, Cigars & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

FREE: Try the 8-Day K2Fit Trial & Win 10 Weeks of Coaching

FREE: Try the 8-Day K2Fit Trial & Win 10 Weeks of Coaching

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives