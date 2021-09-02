  1. home
FREE: Try the 8-Day K2Fit Trial & Win 10 Weeks of Coaching

By That's Sanya, September 2, 2021

0 0

There’s only a few days left before the eight day trial starts up on September 6, so we wanted to let our readers know quickly to get their buns moving!

Click on this link to register for a free trail of K2Fit 8 Day-Blitz and enter into their giveaway to win 10 weeks of coaching.

If you want to double your chances of winning 10 weeks of free coaching, you can post their article on your moments, get 5 likes, then screenshot the image to Kara at (WeChat ID: Wutzke) directly.

Their 10-week challenge is when you can earn money and beat out all of the competition. So if you’re curious if you have a chance to win, then trying the 8-Day Blitz should be your priority.

Be on the lookout from That’s Sanya for more information about their 10-week challenge. 


Questions and Answers:

Can you enter to win the 10-week challenge without signing up for the 8-Day Blitz?
Nope, sorry. You're going to have to sweat this one out. You must sign up to enter the giveaway. Plus, it’s free. Don’t you want great coaching for free?

How much does the 10-week challenge normally cost?
It’s normally valued at RMB3,210. That’s a lot of winning!

Do I have to have any special equipment?
Nope. All you need is a mat and a set of dumbbells.

Can I join even if I have a health limitation?
Yes but be sure to talk to your doctor and Coach Kara about any physical needs you might have. 

Sign-up by clicking this link before it's too late!


[Cover image via K2Fit]

K2Fit Sanya

