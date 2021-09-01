  1. home
  2. Articles

RMB299 for an Oceanview Room at Harman Hotel in Sanya

By Vanessa Jencks, September 1, 2021

0 0

Harman Hotel is a best kept secret of Sanya for a few of my regularly returning friends. I’m sorry to let out their favorite stay location, but this deal is just too good to not share with our readers!

You can stay at the Harman Hotel with a seaview room for RMB299. (It’s RMB500 and up on other apps right now.)

This deal is only available until September 15, and they won’t upcharge on the weekends.

WechatIMG128.jpeg

It’s a great hotel in Sanya as a couple or family staycation. The view and rooftop pool is unbeatable. You can see all of Dadonghai and some.

I’ve watched the clouds roll in with my loved ones and the feeling of such power rolling through the clouds can’t be captured by the photos. You’ve just got to be there.

WechatIMG150smaller.jpg
Image by Vanessa Jencks/ That’s

They’ve got many attractions for children, including a Secret Land Fun Park, Children’s Playground and Grafiti Room.

Though this deal doesn’t include the buffet breakfast, you can purchase the buy-one-get-one deal for RMB138 or head down to Maan Coffee in the Pineapple Mall for plenty of waffles.

WechatIMG129.jpeg

Don’t expect a truly Western breakfast, so you could opt for this RMB138 for two deal at lunch instead.

WechatIMG130.jpeg

The lunch and breakfast area offers an amazing view as you munch regardless.

The gym is sufficient for those who can’t do without their morning routine, though plenty of fitness events are in Sanya. And group classes are available right across the main road at Mojo Fitness for cheap (RMB29.9).

WechatIMG137.jpeg

Harman Hotel is a great location for those of you wanting to enjoy the best of Dadonghai area - the beautiful sea, the lively boardwalk, the western restaurants and bars, convenient middle-range shopping malls and short trips to nearby parks and attractions.

Along with the seaview room and children’s use of the hotel’s facilities mentioned above, the package includes use of the mini-bar, 5 digital photos at the pool to add to your Internet Celebrity portfolio, luggage service and free shuttle bus to the Duty Free Shop, (reservations should be made the day before by 4pm).

To purchase this deal, scan the QR code in the poster below:

WechatIMG148.jpeg

See a listing for Harman Hotel.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: ¥388 for Family Hotel and Waterpark

Special note for international guests: each hotel deal has terms and conditions listed in the original source link, including for the deal to be purchased through the designated platform. In most situations, hotels will not offer the same deal and price at the desk without the digital coupon being purchased so as not to break that platform's terms and conditions.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Romantic Deals at The Tang Hotel Hainan Mount Qixian

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Images via Harman Hotel Official Account]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg


more news

We Went to Sanya's Saddest Animal Cafe and...

We Went to Sanya's Saddest Animal Cafe and...

You can decide whether you'll visit this fellow at this Sanya cafe.

19 Events in Sanya: Boxing, Zumba, Movies & More

19 Events in Sanya: Boxing, Zumba, Movies & More

Sports and fitness galore in the city that always shines.

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

Sanya has slowed down in events due to the lull in travelers, but there's still so much to do.

8 Shops for Coffee and Sweets in Sanya

Coffee and dessert in Sanya is available at many locations in Sanya.

15 Sanya Events Still On, 8 Events Cancelled or Postponed

Check out what events have been cancelled or postponed due to covid-19.

How to Spend a Day Crushing Life in Koreatown

A K-Town Day itinerary that could last you a week

23 Sanya Events: Surf & Skate Camp, International Market Fair & More

Get out of the normal beat of life with these cool events in Sanya.

Free Lattes! Tim Hortons Opens First Shenzhen Location

Double Double, Iced Capps and Timbits here we come.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How Expats Navigate the Dating App World in China

Are China-made Vaccines Effective Against the Delta Strain?

China Reports 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

Over 2 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in China

Meet China's Top 10 Wealthiest Women in 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

RMB299 for an Oceanview Room at Harman Hotel in Sanya

RMB299 for an Oceanview Room at Harman Hotel in Sanya

We Went to Sanya's Saddest Animal Cafe and...

We Went to Sanya's Saddest Animal Cafe and...

Here's When Universal Beijing Resort Officially Opens

Here's When Universal Beijing Resort Officially Opens

Meet China's Top 10 Wealthiest Women in 2021

Meet China's Top 10 Wealthiest Women in 2021

Tim Hortons and Tencent Esports Open Shenzhen Collab Coffee Store

Tim Hortons and Tencent Esports Open Shenzhen Collab Coffee Store

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives