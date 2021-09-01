RMB299 for an Oceanview Room at Harman Hotel in Sanya

Harman Hotel is a best kept secret of Sanya for a few of my regularly returning friends. I’m sorry to let out their favorite stay location, but this deal is just too good to not share with our readers!

You can stay at the Harman Hotel with a seaview room for RMB299. (It’s RMB500 and up on other apps right now.)



This deal is only available until September 15, and they won’t upcharge on the weekends.



It’s a great hotel in Sanya as a couple or family staycation. The view and rooftop pool is unbeatable. You can see all of Dadonghai and some.



I’ve watched the clouds roll in with my loved ones and the feeling of such power rolling through the clouds can’t be captured by the photos. You’ve just got to be there.





Image by Vanessa Jencks/ That’s



They’ve got many attractions for children, including a Secret Land Fun Park, Children’s Playground and Grafiti Room.



Though this deal doesn’t include the buffet breakfast, you can purchase the buy-one-get-one deal for RMB138 or head down to Maan Coffee in the Pineapple Mall for plenty of waffles.



Don’t expect a truly Western breakfast, so you could opt for this RMB138 for two deal at lunch instead.

The lunch and breakfast area offers an amazing view as you munch regardless.



The gym is sufficient for those who can’t do without their morning routine, though plenty of fitness events are in Sanya. And group classes are available right across the main road at Mojo Fitness for cheap (RMB29.9).



Harman Hotel is a great location for those of you wanting to enjoy the best of Dadonghai area - the beautiful sea, the lively boardwalk, the western restaurants and bars, convenient middle-range shopping malls and short trips to nearby parks and attractions.



Along with the seaview room and children’s use of the hotel’s facilities mentioned above, the package includes use of the mini-bar, 5 digital photos at the pool to add to your Internet Celebrity portfolio, luggage service and free shuttle bus to the Duty Free Shop, (reservations should be made the day before by 4pm).

To purchase this deal, scan the QR code in the poster below:

See a listing for Harman Hotel.



Special note for international guests: each hotel deal has terms and conditions listed in the original source link, including for the deal to be purchased through the designated platform. In most situations, hotels will not offer the same deal and price at the desk without the digital coupon being purchased so as not to break that platform's terms and conditions.



[Images via Harman Hotel Official Account]

