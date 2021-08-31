Here's When Universal Beijing Resort Officially Opens

The anticipation is finally over! Universal Beijing Resort has announced an official grand opening date.

The resort will open to the public on Monday, September 20, according to a post on the resort’s official WeChat account.

It was previously announced that starting from Wednesday, September 1, the resort would undergo trial operations, with invited guests and winners of official marketing competitions able to visit Universal.

Travel agency Qunar.com saw searches for flights to Beijing during the National Week holiday (a week-long public holiday at the beginning of October) increase 11-fold on the previous week just 30 minutes after the announcement was made, according to Beijing Daily.

Searches for hotels nearby Universal Beijing Resort also went up more than 10-fold compared with the previous week on the platform.

The announcement is great news for those who have been itching to get to China’s first Universal Resort.

You don’t need us to remind you that the park is going to be a little busy for some time to come following the grand opening, particularly during the National Week holiday.

So, if massive crowds aren’t your thing, you may want to wait a while and carefully time your visit.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

