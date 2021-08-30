  1. home
China Reports Zero New Local COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend

By Ned Kelly, August 30, 2021

0 0

The Chinese mainland recorded zero new local COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday, according to China’s National Health Commission.

China also cleared all of its high-risk areas for COVID-19 over the weekend. The last high-risk area, in Yunnan Province, was lowered to medium-risk at noon on Sunday.

The current outbreak started on July 20, with cases of the hyper-contagious Delta variant detected at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Jiangsu Province, with infections traced back to a flight from neighboring Russia.

Shanghai has also had an unrelated outbreak, traced to overseas sources, with seven cases from the foreign cargo flights section at Pudong International Airport, and two in Songjiang District. 

The commission reported 23 new imported cases on Monday, including nine of which were reported in Guangdong, five in Shanghai, three in Yunnan, two in Tianjin, and one each in Shanxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Shandong.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

READ MORE: Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

China has identified 17 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Covid-19

