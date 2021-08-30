  1. home
9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, August 30, 2021

8-Day Silk Road Journey

291153245.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Starting in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province, this tour takes in the Ta'er and Kumbum Monasteries, Xining Dongguan Mosque, Qinghai – China’s largest lake – Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall, Dunhuang Mogao Caves, Mingsha Mountain, the Crescent Moon Spring and the colorful Rainbow Mountains. Explore stunning landscapes, eat delicious food and learn about amazing cultures.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Tour with Lhasa & Everest Base Camp

Tibet-Joy.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier plus take a far view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Off the Beaten Path Beihai with Detian Waterfall

C-Adventure.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

No Guilin; no Yangshuo: this truly is an off the beaten path Guangxi adventure. Admire stunning Detian Waterfall on the Sino-Vietnam border, hike Tongling Grand Canyon, take a bamboo raft down the mirror-like Ming-shi River – right to your hotel for the night – explore Beihai Old town, relax on the beach, surf and go boating and relax on traditional Weizhou Island.

For More Information Click Here

5-Star Resort Luxury Lakeside Getaway

Cover.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Silk Road Adventure Tour

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

Huangshan & Hot Spring Resort

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration for Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

1509292315.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

Gorgeous Sanqing Mountain Resort

440688459.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Opened in May of this year, gorgeous Sanqingshan Radisson Resort specializes in villas located within exquisite mountain and forest scenery, allowing the soul and body to relax and breathe. Hike the Yunlian Waterfall Trail, eat delicious local food, hit the gym or take in the mountain views from the infinity pool.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Northern Xinjiang Tour

331928180.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Xinjiang is a noble destination for travelers, enchanting people to pack bags with its name alone. This tour’s brilliant itinerary covers the sites of northern Xinjiang, taking you on a scenic adventure along the ancient Silk Road. With a local expert guide, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, deserts, woods and grassland and the exotic places of Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]

China Travel Deals Travel Guide China Travel

