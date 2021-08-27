China Reports 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

The Chinese mainland recorded two new local COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Friday.

One case was recorded in Shanghai, a worker of the foreign cargo flights section at Pudong International Airport, taking the current airport outbreak total to seven cases.

The new case is a close contact of a previous case, and was confirmed while under quarantine. Places visited by the new case have been disinfected, while 11 close contacts had been put under quarantine by Friday morning.

The Pudong International Airport outbreak has been traced to overseas sources, and is not connected to the current outbreak in other Chinese cities.

There are currently five medium-risk areas in Shanghai; four in Pudong, and one in Songjiang District.

In response to the Shanghai outbreak, travelers departing from Pudong International Airport now have to provide nucleic acid test reports before boarding their aircraft, or receive on-site testing after landing at multiple domestic cities.

Passengers departing from Shanghai's Hongqiao International Airport do not need to take the test.

The other new local case was recorded in Jiangsu Province, where the current national outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing.



The commission also reported 30 new imported cases, including nine in Guangdong and Yunnan, seven in Shanghai, two in Henan, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Hubei and Sichuan.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

China has identified four high-risk and 44 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:



