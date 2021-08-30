Tim Hortons and Tencent Esports Open Shenzhen Collab Coffee Store

An unlikely duo? Or the perfect match?

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has partnered up with Chinese internet giant Tencent to open a new type of social gaming space in Nanshan district.

Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst covering the China and Asia video game industry, tweeted that this is a “new type of experience for gamers with esports at the center, including a dedicated esports zone, interactive spaces and themed drinks.”

Ahmad summarized that the “aim is to build offline experiences with social elements for esports fans.”

Tims also recently just opened two stores in Shenzhen, one in Bao’an and the other near OCT station in Nanshan district.

In mid-august, CBC reported that Tim Hortons in China is planning to go public, meaning the number of stores could bump up to more than 2,750 in five years.

TH International Ltd. or Tim Hortons China is a joint venture between Restaurant Brands International and private equity firm Cartesian Capital Group. The joint venture has has entered into a business combination agreement with Silver Crest Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, which “would see TH International traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange,” reports The Canadian Press.

