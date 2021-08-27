These 10 Companies are Attracting Fresh Graduates in China

China’s job market has become increasingly competitive given the rising number of graduates year after year.

In 2021, the number of graduates hit a record high of 9.09 million, with a majority of new job seekers interested in internet companies.

According to a recent survey by China Youth Daily, this year’s graduates are eyeing positions at internet giants like Bytedance and Alibaba – known for their innovation across multiple sectors.

The survey included 5,868 university students nationwide, asking which companies they viewed as the most innovative. Here are the top 10:

10. Kuaishou



Kuaishou is a Beijing-based Chinese online video platform for users to broadcast their daily activities, habits and other activities to an online audience. It was founded in 2011. Screengrab via Kuaishou.com

9. Sina



Sina was founded back in 1998 by Charles Chao. An early mover in the tech industry, the company is perhaps best known for its microblogging platform Weibo. Image via Glassdoor

8. iFly Tek

iFly Tek is a Chinese information technology company that has created various voice-based internet and mobile products. Founded in 1999, the company is partially state-owned. Image via Wikimedia

7. Didi

China’s most popular taxi-hailing app was founded by Cheng Wei in 2012. Within a 10-year period, the company amassed over 500 million users and has expanded outside of the Chinese mainland into Mexico, Australia, Japan and South America, among other regions. Image via That’s



6. JD.com

This Beijing-headquartered e-commerce company has developed into a juggernaut over the past two decades and is a major competitor to Alibaba’s Tmall. Image via Wikimedia



5. Xiaomi

Founded in 2010, Xiaomi is a multinational electronics company with a swath of products ranging from smartphones, laptops and home appliances to mobile apps. In the second quarter of 2021, Xiaomi overtook Apple to become the second-biggest smartphone vendor in the world. Image via Wikimedia



4. Tencent

Based in Shenzhen, Tencent is a dominant Chinese internet-based platform company that’s heavily involved in media, entertainment, fintech and other areas. The company’s most well-known service is WeChat, which has over one billion monthly active users. Image via Wikimedia



3. Alibaba

Cofounded by Jack Ma, Alibaba is a tech giant focused on a bit of everything, from e-commerce and the internet to AI and venture capital. The group has around 250,000 employees and is based out of Hangzhou. Image via Wikimedia

2. Huawei

This Ren Zhengfei-run multinational tech company is largely focused on telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics. The brand is one of the largest smartphone makers in the world, ranging from high-end smartphones to low-end handsets. Image via Wikimedia

1. Bytedance

Bytedance has made its mark on the internet sector with apps Douyin (Chinese mainland) and TikTok (overseas) – popular video-sharing social networking platforms with a combined billion daily active users. Image via Wikimedia



