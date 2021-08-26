19 Events in Sanya: Boxing, Zumba, Movies & More

With summer coming to a close, it’s time to focus on keeping that bathing suit body free from the pang of summer desserts.



August 26: Latin Night



Feel the music that ignites half of the world at Dolphin’s weekly Latin night.



Thurs Aug 26, 9.30pm-2am. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



August 28: Power of Flower Party



Win up to RMB500 out of this flower-powered party. Party theme has inspired flowery desserts, drinks and saffron seafood paella for RMB59.



Sat Aug 28, deal starts at 5pm for theme food, 9.30pm-2am for the party; free entry to the party. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

August 28: Tribe



Flutter or stomp to deep tunes at Solar in Houhai.



Sat Aug 28, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

Fridays & Saturdays: Zumba & Salsa



Spin, dance and laugh to better health with these dynamic classes in Houhai.



Fri & Sat, Aug 27-28, 9-10am; RMB 29.9. Contact:15510212166. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship





Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.



Sun Aug 29 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays: Yoga & Movie Night



Relax and improve your flexibility in the afternoon before returning for a party-alternative movie in Houhai.



Sundays, 3-4pm for yoga, 9-11pm for the movie; RMB 29.9. Contact:15510212166. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Sundays: Frisbee Meet-up





Catch, spin and throw to better health and friendships with this casual meetup.



Sun Aug 29, 5pm; Free entry. WeChat ID:Pursuit-0f-Happiness for more information. Beach by Intercontinental.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football



Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.



Sun & Wed Aug 29 & Sep 1, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.



Wednesdays & Saturdays: Art Jams



New faces and new art skills at Art Jams every Wednesday and Saturday. Their last meetup included art movement.



Every Wed & Sat, 6.30-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Thursdays: Boxing



Be fierce and strong with every punch at this boxing class in Houhai.



Thursdays, 9-10am; RMB 29.9. Contact:15510212166. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails



Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.



Monday-Thursday; Free entry. The Underground.

Mondays-Saturdays: Fine Art Lessons





Keep your crazy at bay with something productive to do as COVID-19 approaches and seeks to clamp down on life. Sharpen your creative senses with private fine art lessons from Angelo Segarra.



Mon-Sat 1-8pm; RMB350 and up per lesson. Segarra Art.

Saturdays: Mojo Beach Yoga



Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.



Sat Aug 28, 7am; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Until September 5: LooHoo Summer Camp







There's a full day of activities for children at Shangri-La in Sanya. Head there for a full day of fun and find out more from their post here. This deal ends September 5.



Daily; RMB650 per day per child for out of hotel guests. Shangri-La Sanya

Until August 31: Aquaventure After Dark



You've got less than two weeks to experience this one-of-a-kind party. Spend a day at Atlantis with fun like no other then enjoy the show once the sun goes down.



Daily until Aug 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB198. More information here. Atlantis.

Daily: Goddess Hour

Be surprised every night by a free cocktail on the house at Vanessa House. You'll get a small bottle of champagne if you forward this deal to 50 people (and prove it of course).



Daily before 10pm; Free entry. Vanessa House.

Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour



Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.



Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Spinning Class



Can’t stop and won’t stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.



Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.



Daily: Happy Hour



Buy one get one free on select food and drinks during Intercontinental’s Happy Hour at their super chill lounge. You’ll have a great view of Xiaodonghai in comfortable leather chairs.



Daily, 7-10pm; Free entry. Intercontinental.



