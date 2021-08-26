  1. home
Universal Beijing Resort to Open to The Public? Well… Not Yet

By Alistair Baker-Brian, August 26, 2021

August 24 saw another big step towards the much anticipated opening of Universal Beijing Resort. 

An official opening date for the general public has yet to be announced. However, a statement on the park’s official WeChat account noted that, as of September 1, Universal Beijing Resort would begin trial operations and be open to invited guests and a limited number of winners of official marketing activities.

The move comes after three months of tests being carried out within the resort. The statement also noted that improvements would be made based on feedback given by those visiting the resort during the trial operations period. 

Construction of Universal Beijing Resort began in 2016. It is the first Universal Resort in China and the third in Asia, with other parks in Japan and Singapore. The Beijing resort includes seven themed lands, two hotels, various stage shows, dining facilities and more. 

Meanwhile, it was also announced that from August 26 onwards, bus routes 589 and T116 would be extended to include Universal as the final destination, making public transport easier for those living in Tongzhou district where the park is located. 

Visitors traveling from more centrally located areas of Beijing can take Beijing Subway Line 7 or the Batong Line. It was previously announced that in future, Line 1 and the Batong Line would be integrated, meaning visitors will be able to take Line 1 directly to the resort. 

Although most of us won’t be invited guests or winners of the official marketing competition, the latest announcement is another important step towards the opening of Universal Beijing Resort.

Maybe… just maybe… the next big announcement will be an official opening date.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Universal Beijing Resort Beijing

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

