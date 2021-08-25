  1. home
Immersive Optical Illusions at Leandro Erlich Shenzhen Exhibit

By That's Shenzhen, August 25, 2021

Like optical illusions and a play on perspective? Sea World Culture & Arts Center is currently showing Leandro Erlich’s The Confines of the Great Void which is on until November 7. This is the third stop of the exhibit, with stops in Shanghai and Beijing prior. 

The Confines of the Great Void has already seen over 100,000 visitors since opening at the end of July. This show is a retrospective on Erlich’s most famous works like Swimming Pool, Rain, and Building.

WechatIMG1946.jpeg
Swimming Pool. Image via That’s

Erlich is an Argentinian artist from a family of architects. This has influenced his work as he plays with space, proportions, illusions and the uncertain. These deceptive spaces act as a performance area, a place where people can have fun and, of course, take pictures. 

The two main installations are Swimming Pool and Building which are located in the lobby area. As the exhibit is quite family-friendly there are lots of kids, especially on weekends. For the two aforementioned installations you’ll also have to take your shoes off to enter. 

WechatIMG1947.jpeg
Building. Image via That’s

The next series of installations can be found in the Coastal Gallery on the first floor. One of the most interesting pieces was Infinite Staircase, a seemingly familiar space that has been rotated 90 degrees and outfitted with mirrors. 

WechatIMG1948.jpeg
Image via That’s

Date: Until November 7, 2021
Price: RMB128/person
Time: Monday-Friday (10am-7pm), Saturday-Sunday (10am-9pm)

See listing for Sea World Culture & Arts Center.

[Cover image via Leandro Erlich]

Exhibitions Sea World Culture Arts Shenzhen

