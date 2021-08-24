  1. home
  2. Articles

Are China-made Vaccines Effective Against Delta Strain?

By That's Guangzhou, August 24, 2021

0 0

A new study led by Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan found that Chinese COVID-19 vaccines curbed the spread of the extra-contagious Delta variant during the May outbreak in Guangzhou.

Researchers from the Guangzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention learned that two shots of China-developed inactivated vaccines provided a 59% efficacy rate against the Delta strain of COVID-19. 

The double dose also had an efficacy of 70.2% against moderate cases and 100% against severe cases. 

Xinhua reported that a single-dose vaccination, with an efficacy of 13.8%, was not enough protection for the Delta strain, citing the study.

The World Health Organization describes vaccine efficacy as follows:

“A vaccine’s efficacy is measured in a controlled clinical trial and is based on how many people who got vaccinated developed the ‘outcome of interest’ (usually disease) compared with how many people who got the placebo (dummy vaccine) developed the same outcome.”

The researchers in the study noted the Guangzhou outbreak provided a real-world setting to determine the effectiveness of the inactivated vaccines against the Delta strain. Prior to that, it wasn’t clear how well the vaccine would hold up against the recent variant of COVID-19.

The study involved 628 participants – 153 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the Delta strain and 475 close contacts.

The majority of vaccinated cases had received two doses of the vaccine developed by Sinovac, while over a quarter of cases accepted two shots of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Both vaccines have been granted emergency use by the WHO.

Unlike the most recent outbreak in Jiangsu in late July, the May outbreak in Guangzhou was largely contained in one district. Within a month, the spread of COVID-19 was under control, and the city reopened dine-in service

Guangzhou conducted more than 16 million nucleic acid tests over the course of the month. One man in Guangzhou’s Conghua district attacked an officer with a fork after refusing to take a COVID-19 test. 

The deputy director of the Guangzhou municipal public security bureau later said that non-cooperative behavior regarding COVID-19 prevention measures could be considered a criminal offense.

READ MORE: Man in Guangzhou Refuses COVID Test, Attacks Police with a Fork

[Cover image via That’s]

Covid-19 delta strain Guangzhou pandemic

more news

China Reports 1 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

China Reports 1 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

After recording zero on Sunday for the first time since the current outbreak began on July 20.

Local COVID-19 Outbreak at Pudong Airport Now Up to 5 Cases

Local COVID-19 Outbreak at Pudong Airport Now Up to 5 Cases

All three patients are workers at Pudong International Airport.

2 More New Local COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Shanghai

2 More New Local COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Shanghai

Both patients are workers at Pudong International Airport.

1 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Case Reported in Shenzhen's Nanshan

The patient had quarantined in Shanghai, then returned to Shenzhen for home quarantine.

New Shanghai Local Case Caught Delta Strain from Overseas Source

The virus was found to be highly similar to a recent imported case.

China Reports 4 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

The 25-year-old female is a medical worker at Shanghai Songjiang Central Hospital.

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: First NBA Team to Play Basketball in China

China to Crack Down on 'Illegal Karaoke Songs'

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

2 More New Local COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Shanghai

A Guide to Birth Control in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Young Chinese People Respond to Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

Young Chinese People Respond to Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

Are China-made Vaccines Effective Against Delta Strain?

Are China-made Vaccines Effective Against Delta Strain?

We're Hiring: GBA Editor

We're Hiring: GBA Editor

Beijing Expands Power Over Tech Giants with New Crackdown

Beijing Expands Power Over Tech Giants with New Crackdown

China Reports 1 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

China Reports 1 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives