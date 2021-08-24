  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai's Pudong Airport Outbreak Traced to Overseas Sources

By Ned Kelly, August 24, 2021

0 0

The Chinese mainland recorded just one new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, after recording zero on Sunday for the first time since the current outbreak began on July 20, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Tuesday. The local case was in Henan Province.

READ MORE: Zero Local Cases Reported for First Time Since Outbreak Began

The news comes as the Shanghai Pudong International Airport outbreak, which saw five cases reported on Friday and Saturday, was confirmed to have been from overseas sources, and not connected to the current outbreak in other Chinese cities.

None of the five cases had left Shanghai within 14 days before they were confirmed with infection, they had no contact history with people from high- or medium-risk regions from other cities, and had no contact with the cold chain before they became ill.

They were infected by the hyper-contagious Delta variant due to being exposed to people or environments bearing the overseas virus due to their haphazard pandemic prevention measures, authorities concluded.

Travelers departing from Pudong International Airport now have to provide nucleic acid test reports before boarding their aircraft, or receive on-site testing after landing at multiple domestic cities. Passengers departing from Shanghai's Hongqiao International Airport do not need to take the test.

There are now five medium-risk areas in Shanghai; four in Pudong, and one in Songjiang District. 

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

READ MORE: Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

China has identified four high-risk and 54 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

China’s National Health Commission also recorted 34 new imported cases on Monday, including nine in Shanghai, eight in Guangdong, seven in Zhejiang, four in Yunnan, two each in Fujian and Sichuan, and one each in Tianjin and Shaanxi.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19

more news

China Reports 1 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

China Reports 1 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

After recording zero on Sunday for the first time since the current outbreak began on July 20.

Local COVID-19 Outbreak at Pudong Airport Now Up to 5 Cases

Local COVID-19 Outbreak at Pudong Airport Now Up to 5 Cases

All three patients are workers at Pudong International Airport.

2 More New Local COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Shanghai

2 More New Local COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Shanghai

Both patients are workers at Pudong International Airport.

1 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Case Reported in Shenzhen's Nanshan

The patient had quarantined in Shanghai, then returned to Shenzhen for home quarantine.

China Reports 4 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

The 25-year-old female is a medical worker at Shanghai Songjiang Central Hospital.

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, All in Jiangsu

All were detected in Jiangsu, where the recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: First NBA Team to Play Basketball in China

China to Crack Down on 'Illegal Karaoke Songs'

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

2 More New Local COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Shanghai

A Guide to Birth Control in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Young Chinese People Respond to Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

Young Chinese People Respond to Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

Are China-made Vaccines Effective Against Delta Strain?

Are China-made Vaccines Effective Against Delta Strain?

We're Hiring: GBA Editor

We're Hiring: GBA Editor

Beijing Expands Power Over Tech Giants with New Crackdown

Beijing Expands Power Over Tech Giants with New Crackdown

China Reports 1 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

China Reports 1 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives