Novotel Celebrates Release of Disney and Pixar's 'Luca'

Seize the last chance to spend some quality time with your loved ones this summer. In celebration of the release of Disney and Pixar’s latest movie Luca, Novotel hotels across China invite guests to enjoy fun moments together, with special offers and exclusive features around Luca.

Pixar’s newest original feature, Luca is a family-friendly original feature film about an unforgettable summer for two best friends in the Italian seaside town of Portorosso – which was released on August 20 in China.

Luca is a coming-of-age meets fish-out-of-water story of youth and friendship, as a young sea monster named Luca and his friend Alberto embark on a series of adventures along the Italian Riviera.

Novotel celebrates the launch of the new movie with special offers and delightful surprises for its guests, fans and followers, providing wonderful opportunities for families to bond, relax and enjoy spirited moments together.

From now until October 20, 2021 become an ALL member, and families who book through ALL.com or ALL application will receive Luca-themed gifts upon arrival at Novotel hotels across mainland China.

ALL Member Registration

The brand offers a great deal of family vacation and staycation choices:

Novotel Beijing Peace and the “immovable cultural relics”

Novotel Shanghai Clover, just a 5-minute drive from Shanghai Disney Resort

Novotel Shanghai Qingpu Excellence, an ideal choice for weekend getaway with many cultural, commercial, historic and natural points of interest

Novotel Suzhou SIP by the iconic Jinji Lake, within walking distance to Suzhou Culture and Arts Centre

As well as many more options in Ningbo, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou, Nanchang, Huashan, Qiandao Lake and Dongguan. Have fun spending time together and savoring the sweet memories created with Luca at Novotel hotels on the Chinese mainland.

[All images courtesy of Accor]