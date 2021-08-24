  1. home
We're Hiring: GBA Editor

August 24, 2021

We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated editor with experience in print media, news writing, copywriting and a strong understanding of digital/social media platforms to join our team in Guangzhou.

The GBA Editor will be responsible for managing the editorial content and production of the monthly print edition of That’s magazines and aid in the development of the magazine’s online presence.

As well as being first to breaking news stories across the Greater Bay Area (GBA), this person will work closely with the marketing and editorial teams to build a strategy for growing our print publications and online platforms, as well as proofread and write copy for client advertorials.

The role requires creativity, strong attention to detail and the ability to work to tight deadlines.

Responsibilities

  • Creating and coordinating content for That’s online and digital platforms, i.e. Thatsmags.com, WeChat, Facebook, Twitter and email newsletters

  • Keeping our readers up-to-date with the latest news, online trends, events and happenings; breaking stories before anyone else

  • Writing and copyediting client advertorials for both our print publications and online platforms

  • Working closely with the marketing and online editorial teams to develop digital content that increases website traffic, subscribers and followers

  • Undertaking research using a variety of sources to create in-depth features for both print and online

  • Aiding our skilled team of designers in laying out our monthly print edition

  • Attending the Greater Bay Area’s hottest events to represent the magazine and connect with our readers

Required Skills

  • Excellent English writing, editing and communication skills

  • In-depth knowledge of print media, social media and a passion for dynamic online content

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

  • Passionate about Chinese culture

  • Native, or native-level spoken and written English. A good level of Chinese is desirable, though not mandatory

  • Two years relevant work experience required

  • Basic Photoshop and InDesign skills

  • Good knowledge of SEO not required, but a plus

To apply, please send two writing samples, a CV and a cover letter explaining your suitability for the position to editor@thatsmags.com.

