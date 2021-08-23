  1. home
China to Issue Digital Driver's License Nationwide

By That's, August 23, 2021

Following China’s push for a digital currency, the country plans to roll out digital driver’s licenses nationwide by 2022.

Last Wednesday, Li Guozhong, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Public Security, announced that nearly 2 million residents have obtained digital driver’s licenses so far, as cited by Xinhua.

A pilot program was launched in Tianjin, Chengdu and Suzhou in June.

Li said digital licenses will have the same legal effect as physical licenses and can be used to rent vehicles, file insurance claims and handle traffic violations.

An official mobile app accepts applications for a digital license.

According to figures from Statista, nearly 400 million people were able to drive in China as of 2019.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

