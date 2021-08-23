  1. home
Secret Passageway Links Shenzhen Club to Kindergarten Playground

By That's Shenzhen, August 23, 2021

Shenzhen does have some cool speakeasies, but having one hidden behind a kindergarten is just plain weird. Boundaries!

At a recent open house for Baoneng City Kindergarten in Nanshan district, parents discovered a secret underground passage that led to a recreational clubhouse (huisuo) currently under construction. 

bnc.jpeg

The Paper received reports that on August 18, parents discovered that at the other end of the passage were KTV rooms, swimming pools and sauna rooms under construction. 

A representative from the Planning and Land Supervision Team of Taoyuan Street of Nanshan district, Shenzhen, told The Paper that they had investigated the construction site, and many times “had verbally asked developers to stop underground construction.”

A parent recalled that the ground was engraved with the characters huisuo or ‘clubhouse’ and found it led to a three-story building next to the kindergarten. The land supervision team responded that the building was designated as a teacher training center for the kindergarten. However, it seems the developers had illegally repurposed the facilities and had other plans.

sauna.jpeg
Sauna and KTV room in question and under construction

Parents had been monitoring the construction of the three-story building and even reported it to the Shenzhen 12345 hotline once it was complete in June. 

Baoneng City Kindergarten has not yet obtained enrollment qualifications from the education bureau and will not be able to open on September 1. However, they had no comment on the legality of the adjacent clubhouse.

The developer, Shenzhen Huaying Real Estate Co., Ltd, refutes that they were responsible for the construction of the clubhouse and explained that “Before the kindergarten obtained relevant permits, it was rented to a private boss as a training institution. This part was built by him.”

The underground entertainment facilities have already apparently started to be demolished.

[All images via The Paper]

Shenzhen Kindergarten New club

