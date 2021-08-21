1 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Case Reported in Shenzhen's Nanshan

On Friday August 20, Nanshan district reported one asymptomatic COVID-19 case imported from abroad.

The patient is a 31-year-old Chinese male and recent returnee to China, who was assigned to work in Moscow, Russia in February 2021. He lives in Nanhai Building, Nanguang Community, Nanshan Street, Nanshan District (南山区南山街道南光社区南海大厦).

His travel history is as follows:

July 30: Arrived in Shanghai from Russia and underwent a 14-day quarantine medical observation there. During the quarantine, four nucleic acid tests were negative.

August 13: Arrived in Shenzhen from Shanghai after he was released from quarantine, and began a seven-day home health surveillance. On August 13 and 15, his nucleic acid tests were negative.



August 20: Nucleic acid test at midnight was positive, and he was subsequently transferred to the emergency district of Shenzhen Third People’s Hospital. At 7am, the Shenzhen Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also received a positive result. After consultation, he was diagnosed with asymptomatic COVID-19 infection.



Outside of Nanhai Building. Image via Weibo

Eight close contacts have been quarantined, and their nucleic acid test results are negative.

However, many netizens on Chinese social media have questioned how there are eight close contacts if the patient was at home quarantining.

A total of 85 environmental samples from their active areas were collected, and the test results were all negative. The buildings and related areas where he lives have been sterilized and controlled.

